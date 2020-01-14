Rice Wine Global Market Demand, Production Growth, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2023

Pune, India – November 29, 2018 /MarketersMedia/ — Rice wine is an alcoholic beverage fermented and distilled from rice, traditionally consumed in East Asia, Southeast Asia and South Asia. Rice wine is made from the fermentation of rice starch that has been converted to sugars. Microbes are the source of the enzymes that convert the starches to sugar.

Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Rice Wine is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Rice Wine in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Zhejiang Guyuelongshan Shaoxing Wine Co.,Ltd

Kuaijishan Shaoxing Rice Wine Co.,Ltd

Zhejiang Tapai Shaoxing Wine Co.,Ltd

Shaoxing Nverhong Wine Co.,Ltd

Shandong Jimo Rice Wine Plant

Zhejiang Jiashan Rice Wine Co.,Ltd

Jiangsu Zhangjiagang Wine Co.,Ltd

Zhejiang Shanhao Wine Co.,Ltd

Jiangsu Nantong Baipu Rice Wine Co.,Ltd

Shanghai Jinfeng Wine Co.,Ltd

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Glutinous Rice Wine

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Beverages

Cooking

