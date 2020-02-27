Rice Oil Market Status, Trends, Size, Inventor, Cost, Profit, Segmentation | Industry Analysis Forecast Report

Rice Oil Market – 2019

Rice oil is the oil extracted from rice bran. Rice bran is an oily layer in between the paddy husk and the white rice. It can be used as edible oil. In addition to its use in the food industry serve as additives, it is also used in the health care industry and the pharmaceutical industry. In HS codes and duty rates for Rice oil, Rice oil was classified as food & drinks oils, herbs & spices oil. the mainly content statistic is crude Rice oil.

The global Rice Oil market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Rice Oil market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Rice Oil in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Rice Oil in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Rice Oil market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Rice Oil market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Ricela

Kamal

BCL

SVROil

Vaighai

A.P. Refinery

3F Industries

Sethia Oils

Jain Group of Industries

Shivangi Oils

Balgopal Food Products

King Rice Oil Group

CEO Agrifood Limited

Kasisuri

Surin Bran Oil

Agrotech International

Tsuno Rice Fine Chemicals

Oryza Oil & Fat Chemical

Wilmar International

Wanyuan Food & Oil

Jinrun

Shanxin

Jinwang

Market size by Product

Extraction

Squeezing

Market size by End User

Food

Cosmetic

Industry

Other

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Rice Oil status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Rice Oil development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Rice Oil are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Rice Oil market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Rice Oil Product

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Rice Oil Market Size Growth Rate by Product

1.4.2 Extraction

1.4.3 Squeezing

1.5 Market by End User

1.5.1 Global Rice Oil Market Size Growth Rate by End User

1.5.2 Food

1.5.3 Cosmetic

1.5.4 Industry

1.5.5 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Rice Oil Market Size

2.1.1 Global Rice Oil Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Rice Oil Sales 2014-2025

2.2 Rice Oil Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Rice Oil Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Rice Oil Revenue by Regions

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

3.1 Rice Oil Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Rice Oil Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Rice Oil Sales Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1.3 Global Rice Oil Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Rice Oil Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Rice Oil Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Rice Oil Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 Rice Oil Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Rice Oil Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Rice Oil Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Rice Oil Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Rice Oil Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

…

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Ricela

11.1.1 Ricela Company Details

11.1.2 Company Business Overview

11.1.3 Ricela Rice Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.1.4 Ricela Rice Oil Products Offered

11.1.5 Ricela Recent Development

11.2 Kamal

11.2.1 Kamal Company Details

11.2.2 Company Business Overview

11.2.3 Kamal Rice Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.2.4 Kamal Rice Oil Products Offered

11.2.5 Kamal Recent Development

11.3 BCL

11.3.1 BCL Company Details

11.3.2 Company Business Overview

11.3.3 BCL Rice Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.3.4 BCL Rice Oil Products Offered

11.3.5 BCL Recent Development

11.4 SVROil

11.4.1 SVROil Company Details

11.4.2 Company Business Overview

11.4.3 SVROil Rice Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.4.4 SVROil Rice Oil Products Offered

11.4.5 SVROil Recent Development

11.5 Vaighai

11.5.1 Vaighai Company Details

11.5.2 Company Business Overview

11.5.3 Vaighai Rice Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.5.4 Vaighai Rice Oil Products Offered

11.5.5 Vaighai Recent Development

11.6 A.P. Refinery

11.6.1 A.P. Refinery Company Details

11.6.2 Company Business Overview

11.6.3 A.P. Refinery Rice Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.6.4 A.P. Refinery Rice Oil Products Offered

11.6.5 A.P. Refinery Recent Development

11.7 3F Industries

11.7.1 3F Industries Company Details

11.7.2 Company Business Overview

11.7.3 3F Industries Rice Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.7.4 3F Industries Rice Oil Products Offered

11.7.5 3F Industries Recent Development

11.8 Sethia Oils

11.8.1 Sethia Oils Company Details

11.8.2 Company Business Overview

11.8.3 Sethia Oils Rice Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.8.4 Sethia Oils Rice Oil Products Offered

11.8.5 Sethia Oils Recent Development

11.9 Jain Group of Industries

11.9.1 Jain Group of Industries Company Details

11.9.2 Company Business Overview

11.9.3 Jain Group of Industries Rice Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.9.4 Jain Group of Industries Rice Oil Products Offered

11.9.5 Jain Group of Industries Recent Development

11.10 Shivangi Oils

11.10.1 Shivangi Oils Company Details

11.10.2 Company Business Overview

11.10.3 Shivangi Oils Rice Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.10.4 Shivangi Oils Rice Oil Products Offered

11.10.5 Shivangi Oils Recent Development

11.11 Balgopal Food Products

11.12 King Rice Oil Group

11.13 CEO Agrifood Limited

11.14 Kasisuri

11.15 Surin Bran Oil

11.16 Agrotech International

11.17 Tsuno Rice Fine Chemicals

11.18 Oryza Oil & Fat Chemical

11.19 Wilmar International

11.20 Wanyuan Food & Oil

11.21 Jinrun

11.22 Shanxin

11.23 Jinwang

Continued …

