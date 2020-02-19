Rice Husk Ash Market Research, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies and Growth Analysis Forecast to 2024 For Players: Usher Agro Ltd., Guru Metachem Pvt. Ltd., Astrra Chemicals, Jasoriya Rice Mill & KGR Agro Fusion (P) Ltd

The demand for rice husk ash market is growing in the construction industry and infrastructure projects owing to its multiple benefits, such as comparatively low cost, environment sustainability, and simplicity in production process. The impact of aforementioned factor is propelling the growth of the global rice husk ash market.

RHA-based concrete mixture offers superior resistance against chloride ion penetration in marine environment. As a result, the application of RHA concrete mixture is growing for construction activities in marine environment, which in turn is fueling the growth of the rice husk ash market.

On the basis of application, the rice husk ash market is divided into construction, ceramics, refractory, insulation, water proofing, oil-spill absorbent, paints, and others.

Some of the major players operating in the rice husk ash industry are Usher Agro Ltd., Guru Metachem Pvt. Ltd., Astrra Chemicals, Jasoriya Rice Mill, KGR Agro Fusion (P) Ltd., Kothari Bio Fuels, B.D. Agrotech Pvt. Ltd., KRBL Limited, and J.M. Biotech Pvt. Ltd

