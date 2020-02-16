Rice Husk Ash Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players Analysis, Sales, Supply, Demand and Forecast to 2025

Rice husks (or rice hulls) are the hard protecting coverings of grains of rice. In addition to protecting rice during the growing season, rice hulls can be put to use as building material, fertilizer, insulation material, or fuel.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Rice Husk Ash in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The report covers forecast and analysis for the rice husk ash market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data of 2014 to 2016 along with a forecast from 2017 to 2022 based on both volume (MT) and revenue (USD million). The study includes drivers and restraints for the market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes study of opportunities available in the rice husk ash market on a global level.

The worldwide market for Rice Husk Ash is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.4% over the next five years, will reach 17 million US$ in 2023, from 12 million US$ in 2017.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Yihai Kerry Investments

Usher Agro

Guru Metachem

Agrilectric Power Company

Rescon (India)

Deelert Group

Jasoriya Rice Mill

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Silica Content between 85-89%;

Silica Content between 90-94%;

Silica Content between 80-84%;

Silica Content More Than or Equal to 95%

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Building & Construction

Silica

Steel Industry

Ceramics & Refractory

Rubber

