Ribbon Blenders Market : Quantitative Market Analysis, Current and Future Trends, 2019 – 2029

Ribbon Blenders Market – Introduction

Ribbon blenders are large, specialized blenders designed for mixing materials in bulk. As ribbon blender can mix almost any bulk solids together, it has gained increased traction as the workhorse of solids-solids blending in recent years. Although dry blending is the primary function of ribbon blenders, they are also being used for preparing pastas or flowable slurries, and are also witnessing adoption for mixing small amounts of liquids into a solid. With an ability to operate in batches as well as continuously, and with one or more mixer shafts, ribbon blenders make a viable option for blending across diverse processing industries.

Burgeoning adoption of ribbon blenders as a versatile, cost effective mixer for dry solids in process industries ranging from chemical to food, pharmaceutical, agricultural chemicals and polymers is fueling market growth.

Ribbon Blenders Market – Notable Developments

Some of the leading players operating in the global ribbon blenders market are KHS GmbH, Krones AG, Bulkmatic, Marel hf., Tetra Laval International S.A., John Bean Technologies Corporation, Munson Machinery, Buhler Holding AG, Highland Equipment, GEA Group AG, Hosokawa Micron Corporation, SPX Corporation, Charles Ross & Son, Sulzer Ltd., Lee Industries, and Morton Mixers & Blenders

Notable developments in the competitive landscape of ribbon blenders market include:

In 2018, GEA Group turned Pfizer plant into a smart facility. The recent inclusion of a GEA Group’s suite of automatic, highly efficient production equipment to Pfizer’s Freiburg plant to manufacture capsules and tablets, has transformed the facility into a smart factory.

In 2018, a leading powder mixer manufacturer Vortex announced the launch of a new consumer-centric website that covers all the services provided by the company. The new website carries all information related to industrial powder mixers and blenders to help customers make a well informed decision. Through this website, the company aims to expand its virtual reach to grow its product sales.

In 2016, a leading player in ribbon blenders market, Munson Machinery, introduced HIM124-S316 high-intensity continuous blender. Munson Machinery’s new blender provides low to high shear as desired for quick blending or homogenizing of dry solids, pastes, slurries or agglomerates when processing food, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, or any other contamination-sensitive materials.

Ribbon Blenders Market Dynamics

Burgeoning Applications of Ribbon Blenders in F&B industry Auguring Market Growth

With the manufacturers in the F&B industry eying at uniformly blended ingredients to appeal to rapidly altering consumer preferences, demand for ribbon blenders is growing significantly. As ribbon blenders are ideal for blending and mixing most solids as well as light pastes, and provide efficient and economical blending, they are witnessing an increased adoption. Moreover, industrial ribbon blenders comply with high standards as well as sanitary designs and customizable features. As blending is a key process in the production of food products which need ideal mixing to produce high-quality final products, demand for ribbon blenders has been increasing significantly in F&B industry. This growing adoption will further provide impetus to growth in ribbon blenders market.

Competitive Market Landscape Prompting Stakeholders to Invest in Superior Fabrication of Ribbon Blenders

With industrial end-users increasingly demanding premium quality blenders, companies have shifted their focus on high-quality fabrication of ribbon blenders. Amid the rigorous competition in ribbon blenders market, stakeholders have adopted customized equipment designs to enhance overall operational efficiency and performance. As tailored ribbon blenders with shorter blending cycles reduce the occurrence of dead spots during operation, they are witnessing rapid adoption across industries. This growing adoption is further fueling growth in ribbon blenders market.

Upward Adoption of Used & Reconditioned Equipment to Impede OEMs Growth in Ribbon Blenders Market

The growing cost of various food processing equipment has paved way for the adoption of used and reconditioned ribbon blenders. Manufacturers in F&B industry have been eying at cost-effective means and equipment for blending and mixing purposes. This in turn has led to a growing adoption of used and reconditioned equipment, which is limiting the growth in ribbon blenders market. Additionally, many food processing companies are investing in outsourcing their blending needs to contract blending services providers to accelerate overall production, while cutting overall operational costs.

Ribbon Blenders Market – Segmentation

Based on end user, the global ribbon blenders market is segmented into:

Food and beverage industry

Chemical and petrochemical industry

Pharmaceutical industry

Based on types, the global ribbon blenders market is segmented into: