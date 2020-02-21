Rhinovirus Infection Therapeutics to Witness Significant Growth due to Positive Results in the Coming Years | Key Players are Vaxart Inc., Romark, L.C., Johnson & Johnson, Merck

According to a new research report “Rhinovirus Infection Therapeutics – Pipeline Analysis 2018, Clinical Trials & Results, Patents, Designations, Collaborations, and Other Developments” published by Pharma Proff, rhinovirus infection therapeutics currently exhibits a proliferating pipeline with 10 therapeutic candidates.

Rhinovirus infections, caused by rhinoviruses, occurs in the upper or lower respiratory tracts. The occurrence frequency of the infection is a year-around, but most often in spring and fall seasons. The infections are mostly acknowledged as ‘common cold’, but the infection can also lead to lesser degree pneumonia, sore throats, sinus infections, ear infections, and bronchiolitis. In children, around 8-10 course of occurrence have been observed during the first two-years. The symptoms manifest after the incubation period of viruses (12-24 hours) and last till 7-11 days. The signs and symptoms of the infection include nasal irritation or dryness, headache, less sense of smell and taste, hoarseness, cough, and fever.

According to the research findings, most of the drug candidates are being developed as vaccine and administered by the intramuscular and intranasal route. The major advantage of vaccines includes they generate acquired immunity in the body against the rhinovirus infections. The building immunity by the vaccines resist the complications of infections.

The companies developing therapeutics for the treatment of various infections due to rhinovirus, have shown positive clinical results in the various phases of drug development. For instance, in Pre-Clinical study, TVB-3567, showed positive results and minimized infections caused by rhinovirus, respiratory syntaxial virus, parainfluenza virus, severe adult respiratory syndrome virus, and hepatitis virus. The drug candidate reduced the replication of these viruses and helped in minimizing the number of inflammatory cells in the infected areas of the body. The drug candidate also prevented the emergence of drug resistance.

Some of the key players involved in the development of rhinovirus infection therapeutics in the late and mid stage include Romark L.C., Johnson & Johnson, Istari Oncology Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., and Vaxart Inc.

