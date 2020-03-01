Rheumatoid Arthritis Stem Cell Therapy Market Scenario Highlighting Major Drivers & Trends, 2018-2028

Rheumatoid arthritis stem cell therapy has been demonstrated to induce profound healing activity, halt arthritic conditions, and in many cases, reverse and regenerate joint tissue. Today, bone marrow transplant, adipose or fat-derived stem cells, and allogeneic mesenchymal stem cells (human umbilical cord tissue) are used for rheumatoid arthritis stem cell therapy. As the rheumatoid arthritis worsens, the body initiates autoimmune response and attacks the cells. Rheumatoid arthritis stem cell therapy is growing in popularity across hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and specialty clinics, as it increases the healing of joints and further treats the entire system that causes the joint pain and inflammation.

The stem cells with ability to stimulate regeneration, immune modulating capacity, and excellent anti-inflammatory activity can be screened and selected. In addition, abundant amount of mesenchymal stem cells can be obtained from umbilical cord tissue. These are some of the key factors favoring the development of rheumatoid arthritis stem cell therapy market. Government are heavily investing in healthcare sectors which is turn is expected to fuel growth of the rheumatoid arthritis stem cell therapy market. Growing research to find effective treatment for various autoimmune disorders will possibly create potential growth prospects of rheumatoid arthritis stem cell therapy market.

Rheumatoid arthritis is one of the many types of arthritis and is an autoimmune disorder. In patients with rheumatoid arthritis, the immune system attacks different parts of joints by generating cellular responses and antibodies to various tissues, including collagen, which leads to joint deterioration along with complications such as heart damage and pulmonary fibrosis. Rheumatoid arthritis affects 1% of the general population worldwide. Unfortunately, the available treatments cause adverse effects as they inhibit responses of the immune system in non-specific ways. Rheumatoid arthritis stem cell therapy is an alternative option as the therapy works to induce healing while regenerating healthy tissue. Rheumatoid arthritis stem cell therapy also has a modulating effect on the immune system, which helps in fighting diseases while turning off some of the pathological responses. Today, new treatments and advances in rheumatoid arthritis research are being studied. Rheumatoid arthritis stem cell therapy is being studied for its efficacy in improving complications in patients through the use of their own stem cells. These stem cell therapies may help patients who do not respond to typical drug treatment and want to reduce their reliance on medications or who are looking to try stem cell therapy before starting a drug treatment.

Rheumatoid Arthritis Stem Cell Therapy Market: Drivers and Restraints

The growing prevalence and recurrence of rheumatoid arthritis is expected to be the major factor driving the growth of the rheumatoid arthritis stem cell therapy market over the forecast period. Although doctors do not know the exact cause of rheumatoid arthritis, but certain risk factors are observed to be associated with it. These risk factors include age (most common between the age of 40 and 60), family history, gender, environment (a toxic chemical in the environment can up the odds), obesity and smoking. Changes in lifestyle and eating habits are contributing to the growing prevalence of rheumatoid arthritis. Development and addition of new therapies is the other factor contributing to the growth of the global rheumatoid arthritis stem cell therapy market. For instance, Belgian company TiGenix announced a randomized phase II trial of its adipose derived stem cell product Cx611. The trial started in 2015 for patients who have active rheumatoid arthritis despite being treated with methotrexate and steroids.

Rheumatoid Arthritis Stem Cell Therapy Market: Segmentation

Tentatively, the global rheumatoid arthritis stem cell therapy market can be segmented on the basis of treatment type, application, end user and geography.

Based on treatment type, the global rheumatoid arthritis stem cell therapy market can be segmented into:

Allogeneic Mesenchymal stem cells

Bone marrow Transplant

Adipose Tissue Stem Cells

Based on application, the global rheumatoid arthritis stem cell therapy market can be segmented into:

Rheumatoid Arthritis Stem Cell Therapy

Based on distribution channel, the global rheumatoid arthritis stem cell therapy market can be segmented into:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Specialty Clinics

Based on geography, the global rheumatoid arthritis stem cell therapy market can be segmented into:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

Middle-East & Africa

Rheumatoid Arthritis Stem Cell Therapy Market: Overview

The global market for rheumatoid arthritis therapeutics is expected to witness moderate growth over the forecast period. Among the two treatment types, the allogeneic mesenchymal stem cell segment is expected to lead in the global rheumatoid arthritis stem cell therapy market over the forecast period. Hospitals are expected to contribute a considerable high share in the global rheumatoid arthritis stem cell therapy market as they are the most accessible channel.

Rheumatoid Arthritis Stem Cell Therapy Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global rheumatoid arthritis stem cell therapy market can be segmented into viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). North America is expected to be the dominant region in the global rheumatoid arthritis stem cell therapy market, owing to the presence of various key players. The rheumatoid arthritis stem cell therapy market in Asia Pacific excluding Japan is expected to grow at a significant CAGR due to the expansion of product offerings by key players. Europe is expected to have the second large share in the global rheumatoid arthritis stem cell therapy market throughout the forecast period.

Rheumatoid Arthritis Stem Cell Therapy Market: Key Players

The global market for rheumatoid arthritis stem cell therapy is highly fragmented. Examples of some of the key players operating in the global rheumatoid arthritis stem cell therapy market include Mesoblast Ltd., Roslin Cells, Regeneus Ltd, ReNeuron Group plc, International Stem Cell Corporation, TiGenix and others.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

