Rheumatoid Arthritis: Global Drug Market Analysis, Revenue, key industry drivers and Forecast to 2027

Rheumatoid Arthritis: Global Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2027

Summary



Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is an autoimmune disease that, due to a complex interplay of environmental, immunological, and genetic factors, causes chronic inflammation and progressive deformity of the joints over time.

In 2017, the diagnosed prevalence of RA in the 8MM averaged 0.66% in adults 18 years of age and older and 2.7% in adults aged 60 and older. Early RA typically presents as a bilateral inflammatory joint condition, usually beginning in the smaller joints such as the fingers and toes and eventually progressing to the larger joints. Patients can experience flare-ups early in the disease onset, which are typically worse in the morning. Over time, pain and swelling may become constant, ultimately leading to deformity.

Key Question Answered

With the increased entry of biosimilars into the RA marketplace, sales growth has begun to slacken and will likely continue to slow over the next 10 years.

– How will biosimilar uptake differ cross the 8MM ?

– What companies and drugs will be most affected by sales erosion from biosimilars?

Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) interviewed by GlobalData have indicated that there are still many remaining unmet needs within the RA indication.

– What are the main unmet needs in the RA market?

– How can the pharmaceutical industry address these needs?

– To what degree will the therapies under development fulfill these unmet needs?

Although biosimilars may slow the growth of the RA market, GlobalData expects that pipeline development of agents in the JAK inhibitor class as well as other novel oral agents , will powerfully shape the RA market going forward.

– What are the main R&D trends in the RA market and which companies are leading the way?

– Are there major differences in the mechanisms of action used by therapies in late-stage versus early stage clinical development?

Scope

– Overview of RA including epidemiology, etiology, pathophysiology, symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment guidelines.

– Topline RA therapeutics market revenue, annual cost of therapy, and major pipeline product sales in the forecast period.

– Key topics covered current treatment and pipeline therapies, unmet needs and opportunities, and the drivers and barriers affecting RA therapeutics sales in the 8MM.

– Pipeline analysis: Comprehensive data split across different phases, emerging novel trends under development, and detailed analysis of late-stage pipeline drugs.

– Analysis of the current and future market competition in the global RA therapeutics market. Insightful review of the key industry drivers, restraints and challenges. Each trend is independently researched to provide qualitative analysis of its implications.

