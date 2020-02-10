Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs Market 2018- Healthcare, Clinical Reviews, Survey Reports

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026” to its huge collection of research reports.

This report on the rheumatoid arthritis drugs market analyzes the current and future scenario of the global market. Rise in geriatric population, high prevalence of rheumatoid arthritis, and increase in patient preference for biological origin drugs are major drivers of the global rheumatoid arthritis drugs market.



The rheumatoid arthritis drugs market report comprises an executive summary, which includes a market synopsis that provides information about various segments of the market. It also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to the segments based on drug type, distribution channel, and geography. A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers and restraints of the market and opportunities has been provided in the market overview section. Additionally, the section comprises competitive matrix and company profiles with business overview in order to understand the competitive landscape in the market. This section of the report also provides market attractiveness analysis, in terms of geography, and market share analysis by key players, thus presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global rheumatoid arthritis drugs market.

Global Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs Market: Key Segments

The global rheumatoid arthritis drugs market can be segmented based on rheumatoid arthritis drug type, distribution channel, and geography. Furthermore, in terms of drug type, the market can be divided into disease-modifying anti-rheumatic drugs (DMARDs), non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), corticosteroids, and biologic response modifiers (Biologics). The biologics segment is likely to account for a leading share of the global rheumatoid arthritis market during the forecast period, owing to wide usage of these drugs in moderate to severe disease condition. Based on distribution channel, the market can be segmented into hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, and online pharmacy. The market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2017 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year.



Global Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs Market: Regional Outlook

Based on geography, the global rheumatoid arthritis drugs market has been categorized into five major regions, and the key countries in the respective region are: North America (U.S. and Canada), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, Australia & New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America) and Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC countries, and Rest of Middle East & Africa). The market size and forecast for each of these regions and the mentioned countries have been provided for the period from 2018 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year. The research study also covers the competitive scenario in these regions.

Companies Mentioned in Report

The report also profiles major players in the global rheumatoid arthritis drugs market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. Major players operating in the global rheumatoid arthritis drugs market include Pfizer, Inc., Novartis AG, Sanofi S.A., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Merck & Co., Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, and Eli Lilly and Company.



