Rheumatic Heart Disease Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2025

Rheumatic heart disease is a complication ofrheumatic fever in which the heart valves are damaged.
Increasing environmental pollution resulting in higher prevalence of viral and fungal infection is one of the major factor motivating the growth of this market. In addition, increasing healthcare expenditure by government to tackle rising prevalence of cardiovascular disease is another motivating factor for the market.
In 2017, the global Rheumatic Heart Disease market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Rheumatic Heart Disease status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Rheumatic Heart Disease development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Abbott Laboratories
Bayer
BIOTRONIK
Boston Scientific
Bristol-Myers Squibb
C. R. Bard
Cardinal Health
Cook Medical
Roche
GE Healthcare
InterValve
Novartis
On-X Life Technologies
Osypka Medical
Otsuka
PerkinElmer
Pfizer
Reckitt Benckiser
Siemens Healthineers
Toray
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Valve
Myocarditis
Pericarditis
Market segment by Application, split into
Hospital
Diagnostic Centre
Research Centre
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Rheumatic Heart Disease status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Rheumatic Heart Disease development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
