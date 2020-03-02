RF Power Amplifier Market to Reap Excessive Revenues by 2018 to 2028

The purpose of this rich study presented by FactMR is to elaborate the various market projections impacting the global RF power amplifier market during the period until 2028. This assessment delivers high-end statistics concerning market size, Y-o-Y growth in trends and revenue share (US& Mn) linked to different geographies and segmentation types. Readers can acquire precise insights about growth trends along with opportunities that are expected to reshape the overall structure of the RF power amplifier market during the forecast period.

RF power amplifier manufacturers are focusing on increasing investments in technology upgrades. The onus has shifted to revamp legacy models to improve operational efficiency. Evolving end-user demand has also meant that manufacturers have to make consistent size/weight reductions, while increasing the power density of amplifiers. Investment into R&D to develop the next generation of multi-mode RF power amplifiers.

Over the 10-year assessment period, the Global RF Power Amplifier Market has been predicted to see vigorous growth. FactMR estimates a robust CAGR of 12.2% for the global RF power amplifier market between 2018 and 2028, enabling the market revenue to take a leap beyond US$ 10 billion by the end of 2028. According to FactMR forecast for the global market for RF power amplifier, the market will witness 3.2X expansion during the projection period, in terms of value.

Rapid development in the network infrastructure, global expansion of cellular networks, and increasing M2M communication technology are identified to contribute significantly in driving the growth of RF power amplifier market over the forecast period, 2018-2028. Moreover, increasing demand for RF power amplifier in satellite communication applications will further drive the growth of RF power amplifier market through 2028.

The recent past has been experiencing massive demand for wireless network infrastructure, strongly backed by the emergence and evident popularity of wireless mobile phone systems. RF power amplifier market is likely to continue witnessing a slew of opportunities in the near future as well, following the constant surge in the number of subscribers and new application areas of the wireless technology.

With continual increase in the sales of power efficient semiconductor products, it is most likely that wireless systems will also continue to encounter increasing adoption opportunities. Extensive analysis of the global RF power amplifier market reveals that a majority of manufacturers are concentrating on the development of safer, affordable, and high-performance RF power amplifier devices, looking at the briskly thriving consumer mass markets for mobile phone systems and wireless connectivity infrastructure.

With the telecom giants migrating to 5G networks and high-speed services, the RF power amplifier market has encountered another strong revenue generation channel. A number of RF power amplifier manufacturers have already started production of 5G-compatible RF solutions, strongly supporting the growth of RF power amplifier market over the past few years. A sizeable chunk of smartphone users is data-intensive and account for the consumption of massive data volumes, encouraging early adoption of 5G-enabled services such as AR and VR, AI, autonomous driving, and ultra-HD video. Such advances in technology will continue to boost the growth of RF power amplifier market.

Moreover, consistently augmenting ICT expenditure will continue to fuel the demand for RF amplifier in the near future. According to the global RF power amplifier market intelligence released by FACTMR, the low price point of chemicals and materials enable the semiconductor industry to witness high growth at a double digit CAGR. Such a scenario observed in the recent years is foreseen to pose a cascading effect on the growth of RF power amplifier market in the near future.

