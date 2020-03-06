RF Power Amplifier Market Prophesied to Grow at a Faster Pace by 2027

RF Power Amplifier Market: Introduction

High demand for an amplified low-power radio-frequency signal (into a high power signal) led to the introduction of radio-frequency power amplifiers i.e. RF Power Amplifiers. Furthermore, an increasing demand for RF Power Amplifiers, because of various applications of radio frequencies, is being witnessed across various industry verticals. So, companies have started implementing and investing more into RF Power Amplifiers.

RF Power Amplifiers effectively covert low-power RF signals into high-power RF signals by driving the antennae of a transmitter.

Considerably high adoption of RF Power Amplifiers is observed in consumer electronics as the devices demand for an amplified radio frequency signal, for efficient functioning. Additionally, RF Power Amplifiers are one of the most expensive and integral components of all base stations for wireless cellular and mobile infrastructures, and with drastic developments in telecom infrastructure, need for RF Power Amplifiers is increasing.

RF Power Amplifier Market: Drivers and Challenges

An increasing adoption of consumer electronics is witnessed globally, especially in smart phones and tablets. The market for consumer electronics, especially smart phones and tablets, is furthermore, expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. Consumer Electronics being a major application industry of RF Power Amplifiers, would, henceforth, drive the global RF Power Amplifiers market. Additionally, proliferating penetration of 4G technology and emergence of next generation wireless network, such as 5G, would also drive the demand and growth of RF power amplifiers market.

High cost associated with RF Power Amplifiers act as a primary restraint for the global RF power amplifier’s market, limiting its adoption. In addition to this, large size and high power consumption is also a challenge, hampering the growth of RF Power Amplifiers.

RF Power Amplifier Market: Segmentation

Global RF Power Amplifier Market can be segmented on the basis of Frequency, Type, and Industry Vertical.

Segmentation for RF Power Amplifier Market by Frequency Output:

On the basis of Frequency, RF Power Amplifier Market can be segmented as:

<10 GHz

10-60 GHz

>60 GHz

Segmentation for RF Power Amplifier Market by Type:

On the basis of Type, RF Power Amplifier Market can be segmented as:

Solid state RF Power Amplifiers

Vacuum tube RF Power Amplifiers

Due to the technological advancements and various advantages, solid state RF Power Amplifiers have started replacing Vacuum tube RF Power Amplifiers. Vacuum tube are although preferred at places under high electrical overloads, because of its electrically robust tubes.

Segmentation for RF Power Amplifier Market by Industry Vertical:

On the basis of Industry Vertical, RF Power Amplifier Market can be segmented as:

Electronics

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Healthcare

Others

RF Power Amplifier Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the RF Power Amplifier market are NXP Semiconductors, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., MACOM, BONN Elektronik GmbH, OPHIR RF, Infineon Technologies AG, CML Microsystems Plc, Broadcom, Analog Devices, Inc., ETL Systems Ltd, Analogic Corporation, ETS-Lindgren and Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.