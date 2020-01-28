RF Plasma Generator Market Players 2018: Anritsu, Keysight Technologies, National Instruments, Rohde & Schwarz, TektronixAim-TTi On Top

RF Plasma Generator produces radio frequency (RF) power to generate and maintain plasma in plasma chambers. The plasma created can be used manufacturing of integrated circuits, solar cells, batteries, fuel cells, flat panel displays, data storage devices, power electronics, medical devices, optical devices and thermoelectric. These RF plasma generator are also known as inductively-heated plasma generator (IPG). It provides 10.5 kW at 13.56 MHz frequency and for this setup, the necessary power is brought by an MKS Spectrum power supply. There are various conditions related to the RF plasma generation which makes the construction of these generators a little bit tough for the manufacturers.

There are many ways used by the manufacturers to for producing plasma. Among that one of the way to generate ionized gas, or plasma is by introducing a gas space between two electrodes. One electrode is grounded while the other electrode is energized by the power through the radio frequency generator. Through the different processes the generated plasma can be used such as plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition (PECVD), high density plasma chemical vapor deposition (HDPCVD), chemical vapor deposition (CVD), physical vapor deposition (PVD), plasma-enhanced atomic layer deposition (PEALD). The other applications of this RF plasma generator is for cleaning of materials, activating material surfaces, etching of surfaces and plasma coating.

There are some factors that are responsible for the growth of RF plasma generator market like growing demand for semiconductor devices like microchips, transistors, etc., and consumer electronics, such as smartphones, televisions, etc., demand for light emitting diodes (LEDs), rising adoption of flat panel displays and surging volume of connected devices. Moreover growth in 4K display market and development of 3D memory devices will help to reinforce the market. There are also some issues which can hamper the market of RF plasma generators. Such as initial operations related to the RF plasma generators.

The global RF plasma generator has been segmented on the basis of frequency and application. Based on frequency, the global RF plasma generator market has been segmented into 13.56 MHz, 2 MHz, 400 KHz and Others. 13.56 MHz is the most common RF power frequency used to produce plasma. By application, the global RF plasma generator market has been segmented into semiconductor, industrial coating, thin-film, photovoltaic and others. The semiconductor segment is anticipated to grow with a fast rate in the forecast period due to high adoption of electronic devices.

In the region wise study, the global RF plasma generator market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, Africa and South America. Europe which comprises of Germany, France, Italy, and United Kingdom captured the largest market share followed by North America. U.S. showed the fastest growth rate during the forecast period during the forecast period due to the rising preference towards premium sleepwear clothing. Asia Pacific region which comprises of China, India, Japan, and Australia among others is anticipated to experience the fastest growth of RF plasma generator market.

The global RF plasma generator market is highly fragmented with number of companies operating in the segment. Leading players are currently focusing on providing cost competitive products to the customers. Some of the key players engaged in RF plasma generator market include various manufacturers such as Anritsu, Keysight Technologies, National Instruments, Rohde & Schwarz, TektronixAim-TTi, Anapico, Berkeley Nucleonics Corporation (BNC), and B&K Precision., Advanced Energy Industries, Inc., MKS Instruments, Inc., TRUMPF GmbH + Co. KG, DAIHEN Corporation, Comet AG, ADTEC Plasma Technology Co., Ltd., New Power Plasma Co., Ltd., Kyosan Electric Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Comdel Inc., Seren IPS Inc. and Others.