RF GaN Market Scenario, Leading Players, Segments Analysis And Growth By Forecast To 2023

The report published by Market Research Future (MRFR) states that the global RF GaN market is marked to exhibit remarkable expansion at a CAGR of 19.71% during the assessment period of 2017-2023 and reach the valuation of USD 992.38 Mn by the end of the forecast period form USD 337.28 Mn in the year 2017.

The global RF GaN market spans across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

The increased demand for IT & telecommunication equipment and adoption of energy & power applications are expected to drive the market during forecast period. Developments in RF power amplifiers are expected to create an opportunity for RF GaN market. However, competition from silicon carbide (SiC) devices is expected to restrain the market during forecast period.

The geographic analysis of the RF GaN market has been conducted for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and the rest of the world (RoW). North America is expected to dominate the RF GaN market during the forecast period due to the high presence of global players such as Analog Devices Inc., Cree Inc., Aethercomm Inc., Microchip Corporation, Raytheon Company, and Qorvo Inc. North America is responsible for the highest contribution to the demand for RF GaN globally due to high demand from defense sector. The end users present in North America are well aware of the latest technology and trends in the market. As a result, companies in the region are constantly launching new products to increase the level of quality and reflect design innovation.

Europe was the second largest market in 2017, valued at USD 113.36 million; the market is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 20.99%. The region is expected to witness significant support and initiatives from various governments to promote the manufacturing of RF GaN. Europe holds a significant market share in the RF GaN market; the UK holds a strong position in the key market segments. The RF GaN market in Europe is increasing due to presence of global players such as STMicroelectronics NV, NXP Semiconductors NV, United Monolithic semiconductors, and INEX Microtechnology Ltd.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 22.82% during forecast period. As per the MRFR analysis, approximately 30% of the consumer disposable income is that of Asia; it is expected to double by 2030. China, Japan, and India are the key contributors in the region. The launch of 5G networks across different countries in the region is expected to drive the demand for RF GaN devices. China accounted for the largest market share of 35.9% in 2017, with a market value of USD 26.8 million; the market is expected to register the highest CAGR of 24.8% during the forecast period. Japan was the second-largest market in 2017, valued at USD 24.2 million; the market is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 22.6%.

Some of the prime players profiled by Market Research Future (MRFR) that are operating in the global RF GaN market are NXP Semiconductors NV (Netherlands), Analog Devices Inc. (the U.S.), RFHIC Corporation (South Korea), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), Aethercomm Inc. (the U.S.), Microsemi Corporation (the U.S.), Cree Inc. (the U.S.), STMicroelectronics NV(Switzerland), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), M/A-COM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (the U.S.), and Qorvo Inc (the U.S.).

The global RF GaN market has been segmented on the basis of material and application. Based on material, the global RF GaN market has been segmented into GaN-on-SiC and GaN-on-Silicon. Based on application, the global RF GaN market has been segmented into wireless infrastructure, aerospace and defense and others.

In January 2019, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation has announced that it has developed teh ultra-wideband digitally controlled gallium nitride (GaN) amplifier, which compatible with a range of sub-6GHz bands that are focused on fifth-generation (5G) mobile communication systems.

In December 2018, Palomar Technologies, a provider of total process solutions for microelectronic device packaging and advanced photonics, has announced the launch of new epoxy die attach capabilities for silver sintering which is developed to meet the increasing demand for RF GaN power amplifiers.

In November 2018, Integra Technologies Inc., has announced that it is launching IGNP1011L2400 RF, a high-power gallium nitride (GaN)-on-silicon carbide (SiC), and microwave amplifier module for size, weight, cost,and power challenges in high-performance L-band avionics systems.

In August 2018, EpiGan has announced that it will be showcasing its newly launched GaN epiwafer solutions that are tailored to 5G applications in SEMICON Taiwan show and at European Microwave Week (EuMW 2018)

In June 2018, NXP has announced the launch of its new RF GaN wideband power transistors and expansion of its Airfast third-generation Si-LDMOS Portfolio of outdoor and macro small cell solutions for 5G.

In May 2018, it has been announced that the U.K.-based Inex Microtechnology will be utilizing Advanced Design System (ADS) EDA software by Keysight for delivering its gallium nitride (GaN) Process Design Kit (PDK).

Geographically, the global RF GaN market has been segmented into four major regions such as North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe and the rest of the world. The North America region commands the major share of the global RF GaN market owing to the increasing investments for technological advancement, easy adoption of technologically advanced devices in the well-developed aerospace and defense sector and increased promotion of the advantages of adopting energy efficient devices in this region. The Asia Pacific region is projecting expansion at the fastest growth rate in the global RF GaN market owing to the increased adoption of technologically advanced solutions in various industrial sectors, increased government support for the incorporation of advanced technology and rise in demand for efficient cellular networks in the emerging economies such as China, India, Taiwan and others.

