RF Components Market is going to hit $23.7 billion by 2026 just published

According to a new study published by Polaris Market Research, the global RF components market is anticipated to reach USD 23.7 billion by 2026. Innovative advancements improving antenna productivity by eliminating customary filters with cutting edge tunable filters is projected to propel the demand throughout the forecast period. The market is expected to increase its share due to expanding demand from automobile and consumer electronics industry. Growing endeavors for improvement of the progressive and creative wireless framework is presumed to drive the product demand, thus the RF components market is projected to gain traction over the forecast period.

Increasing usage of consumer electronic goods such as cell phones, tablets, laptops, set-top boxes, and next-gen TVs is projected to fuel industry development throughout the forecast period. Growing consumer disposable income especially in developing economies of Brazil and India coupled with general developments in the worldwide economy is expected to raise the demand altogether. Innovative headways in the field of wireless correspondence and improvement in materials utilized for assembling RF parts, for example, Silicon Germanium and Gallium Arsenide are likewise anticipated to drive the industry development. Expanding prominence and reception of fast systems, for example, 3G and 4G have altogether affected interest for RF parts.

With RF advancements, items that are empowered with web conventions set out upon their reality and extension everywhere throughout the world. Developed nations, for example, Japan, U.S, and China had empowered this innovation with the advanced design of specialized gadgets a few years back.

Currently, the majority of the highly used frequency ranges are occupied by mobile phones or by governmental entities or unlicensed groups with constrained transmission frequency. New gadgets, for example, tablets, heads up display, and so on need to depend on less favorable frequency ranges, which have more noise conveyance than the distributed lower frequencies ranges.

Key Findings from the study suggest consumer electronics section represented for over 50% of the worldwide revenue in 2017, which is assessed to increase over the coming years inferable from rising disposable income bringing about growth appropriation of tech-savvy electronic items. Growing customer spending on the cell phone, tablets, and other convenient electronic gadgets are expected to fuel the demand. Power amplifiers section represented more than 25% of the global market in 2017 and which is projected to develop further throughout the following years inferable from expanding pervasiveness of 3G and 4G handsets combined with developing a focus on LTE idea. North America represented more than 25% of the worldwide share in 2017. Expanding interest for better portability arrangements is assessed to drive provincial market development. Asia Pacific RF segments industry is assessed to display sensational development over the coming years ascribing to expanding the selection of enhanced connectivity arrangements in the region. Antenna switches are assessed to display fast development over the forecast period, which can be essentially ascribed to expanding experimentation with switch designs especially in higher-end handsets. The increasing number of 3G and 4G handsets is foreseen to extensively add to this fast development.

Table of Contents

1. Overview and Scope

1.1. Research goal & scope

1.2. Research assumptions

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. Primary data sources

1.3.2. Secondary data sources

1.4. Key takeaways

1.5. Stakeholders

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Market Segmentation

3. RF components Market Insights

3.1. RF components – Industry snapshot

3.2. RF components – Ecosystem analysis

3.3. RF components market dynamics

3.3.1. RF components – Market Forces

3.3.1.1. RF components Market driver analysis

3.3.1.2. RF components Market restraint/challenges analysis

3.3.1.3. RF components Market opportunity analysis

3.3.2. Industry analysis – Porter’s five force

3.3.2.1. Bargaining power of supplier

3.3.2.2. Bargaining power of buyer

3.3.2.3. Threat of substitute

3.3.2.4. Threat of new entrant

3.3.2.5. Degree of competition

3.3.3. RF components market PEST analysis, 2017

3.3.4. Value Chain Analysis

3.3.5. RF components Industry trends

3.3.6. Competitive Ranking Analysis

4. RF components Market Size and Forecast by Product Type

4.1. Key findings

4.2. Antenna Switches

4.2.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2026

4.3. Duplexers

4.3.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2026

4.4. Filters

4.4.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2026

4.5. Modulators & Demodulators

4.5.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2026

4.6. Power amplifiers

4.6.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2026

4.7. Others

4.7.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2026

5. RF components Market Size and Forecast by Application Type

5.1. Key findings

5.2. Consumer Electronics (Cell Phones, Tablets, Smart TV & Set-top Boxes, Laptops)

5.2.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2026

5.3. Automotive

5.3.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2026

5.4. Military

5.4.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2026

5.5. Wireless Communication

5.5.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2026

6. RF components Market Size and Forecast by Regions

6.1. Key findings

6.2. North America

6.2.1. RF components market by connector type (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

6.2.2. RF components market by charger type (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

6.2.3. RF components market by end-use (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

6.2.4. U.S.

6.2.4.1. RF components market by connector type (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

6.2.4.2. RF components market by charger type (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

6.2.4.3. RF components market by end-use (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

6.2.5. Canada

6.2.5.1. RF components market by connector type (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

6.2.5.2. RF components market by charger type (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

6.2.5.3. RF components market by end-use (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

6.3. Europe

6.3.1. RF components market by connector type (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

6.3.2. RF components market by charger type (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

6.3.3. RF components market by end-use (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

6.3.4. Germany

6.3.4.1. RF components market by connector type (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

6.3.4.2. RF components market by charger type (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

6.3.4.3. RF components market by end-use (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

6.3.5. UK

6.3.5.1. RF components market by connector type (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

6.3.5.2. RF components market by charger type (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

6.3.5.3. RF components market by end-use (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

6.4. Asia Pacific

6.4.1. RF components market by connector type (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

6.4.2. RF components market by charger type (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

6.4.3. RF components market by end-use (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

6.4.4. China

6.4.4.1. RF components market by connector type (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

6.4.4.2. RF components market by charger type (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

6.4.4.3. RF components market by end-use (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

6.4.5. India

6.4.5.1. RF components market by connector type (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

6.4.5.2. RF components market by charger type (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

6.4.5.3. RF components market by end-use (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

6.4.6. Japan

6.4.6.1. RF components market by connector type (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

6.4.6.2. RF components market by charger type (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

6.4.6.3. RF components market by end-use (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

6.5. Latin America

6.5.1. RF components market by connector type (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

6.5.2. RF components market by charger type (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

6.5.3. RF components market by end-use (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

6.5.4. Brazil

6.5.4.1. RF components market by connector type (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

6.5.4.2. RF components market by charger type (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

6.5.4.3. RF components market by end-use (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

6.5.4.4. RF components market by end-use (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

6.6. Middle East & Africa

6.6.1. RF components market by connector type (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

6.6.2. RF components market by charger type (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

6.6.3. RF components market by end-use (USD Million), 2017 – 2026

7. Company Profiles

7.1. NXP Semiconductors n.v

7.1.1. Overview

7.1.2. Financials

7.1.3. Product Benchmarking

7.1.4. Recent Developments

7.2. Toshiba Corporation

7.2.1. Overview

7.2.2. Financials

7.2.3. Product Benchmarking

7.2.4. Recent Developments

7.3. Freescale Semiconductor, Inc.

7.3.1. Overview

7.3.2. Financials

7.3.3. Product Benchmarking

7.3.4. Recent Developments

7.4. Renesas Electronics Corporation

7.4.1. Overview

7.4.2. Financials

7.4.3. Product Benchmarking

7.4.4. Recent Developments

7.5. Skyworks Inc.

7.5.1. Overview

7.5.2. Financials

7.5.3. Product Benchmarking

7.5.4. Recent Developments

7.6. Taiwan Semiconductors Manufacturing Co Limited

7.6.1. Overview

7.6.2. Financials

7.6.3. Product Benchmarking

7.6.4. Recent Developments

7.7. Fujitsu Limited

7.7.1. Overview

7.7.2. Financials

7.7.3. Product Benchmarking

7.7.4. Recent Developments

7.8. RDA Microelectronics, Inc.

7.8.1. Overview

7.8.2. Financials

Continue…

Note: The study base year and forecast period can be customized as per the request

