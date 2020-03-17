Reverse Logistics 2019 Global Market Size, Market Share, Status, Opportunities, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025

Scope of the Report:

Reverse logistics is associated with the reuse of products/merchandise. It includes the process of planning, implementing, and controlling the cost-effective, efficient flow of raw materials, inventory, final goods, or reducing the energy and pollution from transportation. Reverse logistics strategy is gaining friction point in the supply chain management owing to the rise in mobile and online commerce.

Reverse logistics play an important role in the retail and consumer electronics in order to let retailers deal with returns and process them efficiently. Retailers seek ways to offer hassle free multichannel returns to minimize fraud and abuse, as the process of moving goods from customers’ location to return centers, face number of challenges. The reverse logistics market is anticipated to expand at a considerable pace due to the introduction of blockchain technology in logistics industry.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate the global reverse logistics market, followed by North America and Europe.

The global Reverse Logistics market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Reverse Logistics.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Reverse Logistics market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Reverse Logistics market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

C.H. Robinson

DB Schenker

The Deutsche Post

FedEx

United Parcel Service (UPS)

Kintetsu World Express

Core Logistic

Deliveryontime Logistics

Delcart

Yusen Logistics

Safexpress

Request For Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3554754-global-reverse-logistics-market-2018-by-manufacturers-countries

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

https://marketersmedia.com/reverse-logistics-2019-global-market-size-market-share-status-opportunities-segmentation-and-forecast-to-2025/483753

Market Segment by Type, covers

Returning Merchandise/Product

Reusable Packaging

Remanufacturing, Redesigning, and Refurbishing

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Packaging

Consumer Electronic

Pharmaceutical

Retail

Automotive

Others

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3554754-global-reverse-logistics-market-2018-by-manufacturers-countries

Table Of Contents:

1 Reverse Logistics Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Reverse Logistics

1.2 Classification of Reverse Logistics by Types

1.2.1 Global Reverse Logistics Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)

1.2.2 Global Reverse Logistics Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017

1.2.3 Returning Merchandise/Product

1.2.4 Reusable Packaging

1.2.5 Remanufacturing, Redesigning, and Refurbishing

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Global Reverse Logistics Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Reverse Logistics Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023)

1.3.2 Packaging

1.3.3 Consumer Electronic

1.3.4 Pharmaceutical

1.3.5 Retail

1.3.6 Automotive

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Global Reverse Logistics Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Reverse Logistics Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2023)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Reverse Logistics Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Reverse Logistics Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Reverse Logistics Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Reverse Logistics Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Reverse Logistics Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.5 Global Market Size of Reverse Logistics (2013-2023)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 C.H. Robinson

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Reverse Logistics Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 C.H. Robinson Reverse Logistics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 DB Schenker

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Reverse Logistics Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 DB Schenker Reverse Logistics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 The Deutsche Post

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Reverse Logistics Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 The Deutsche Post Reverse Logistics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 FedEx

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Reverse Logistics Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 FedEx Reverse Logistics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 United Parcel Service (UPS)

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Reverse Logistics Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 United Parcel Service (UPS) Reverse Logistics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 Kintetsu World Express

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Reverse Logistics Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Kintetsu World Express Reverse Logistics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7 Core Logistic

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Reverse Logistics Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Core Logistic Reverse Logistics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Continued…….

Contact Info:

Name: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Organization: Wiseguyreports

Address: Office No. 528/524, Amanora Chambers, Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar Pune, Maharashtra 411028

Phone: +1 (339) 368 6938 (US) +44 208 133 9349 (UK)

Website: https://www.wiseguyreports.com