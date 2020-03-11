Revenue from the Sales of Collation Shrink Films Market to Witness Relatively Significant Growth During 2018 – 2028

Collation Shrink Films Market: An Overview

Collation shrink films are polymer plastic films manufactured from high-quality raw materials such as polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, and others. On the effect of heat, collation shrink films soften and shrink. Then, the material is cooled down to ensure good holding strength for the product, both transversely and longitudinally. Collation shrink films offer secondary packaging solutions with an outstanding amalgamation of strength, stiffness, holding force, and excellent shrink performance. Collation shrink films are a cost-effective method of collating cans, bottles, cartons, books & magazines, and palletized goods. Also, collation shrink films cover the surface of the product, protecting it from dust and physical damage. The low weight of collation shrink films enables easier handling and transportation. Collation shrink films are 100% recyclable, and this factor is expected to create a positive outlook for the growth of the global collation shrink films market during the forecast period.

Collation Shrink Films Market: Dynamics

Across the globe, the demand for reliable packaging is increasing and the applications are becoming more diverse. Increasing requirement for thinner, stronger, and cost-effective films for secondary packaging applications which ensure that bundled products stay exceptionally secure, right from the packaging to the consumer, is likely to create significant demand in years to come. This factor is expected to fuel the growth of the collation shrink films market during the forecast period. Characterized by its puncture-resistant nature, along with optimum tightness, stability, and high gloss, collation shrink films are widely used for bundling cans, bottles, cartons, fruits & vegetables, and other products. Also, the low weight of collation shrink films offers multiple storage and transportation benefits over corrugated boxes and trays without compromising the security across the supply chain. This factor is foreseen to drive the growth of the global collation shrink films market during the forecast period. The availability of transparent collation shrink films which offer good see-through, is proven to bolster brand identification and recognition. The printability option on collation shrink films offers a unique promotional opportunity for manufacturers and brand owners. Together, such factors are likely to push the growth of the global collation shrink films market during the forecast period. Collation shrink films are extruded under stringent quality control conditions which ensure safety and quality. Overall, the global collation shrink films market is expected to register significant momentum during the forecast period.

Collation Shrink Films Market: Segmentation

On the basis of material type, the collation shrink films market is segmented into:

Polyethylene Low-density Polyethylene (LDPE) High-density Polyethylene (HDPE) Linear Low-density Polyethylene (LLDPE)

Polypropylene

Polyvinyl Chloride

Others

On the basis of number of layers, the collation shrink films market is segmented into:

Monolayer

Multilayers

On the basis of application, the collation shrink films market is segmented into:

Bottles

Cartons

Cans

Books & Magazines

Others

On the basis of end use, the collation shrink films market is segmented into:

Food and Beverages

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Healthcare

Industrial

Household

Others

Collation Shrink Films Market: Regional Outlook

The rapid expansion of the packaging industry, increasing consumption of packed food and beverages, rising urban population, and increasing disposable incomes are together fueling the growth of the collation shrink films market in emerging economies of the Asia Pacific including Japan region (APEJ). In terms of market share, China is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period. The growth rate of collation shrink films in India and ASEAN Countries is expected to be high during the forecast period. Changing packaging patterns, the requirement for reliable packaging solutions, and the rapid expansion of various end-use industries are driving the collation shrink films market in North America and Western Europe regions. Germany in Western Europe and the U.S. in North America are expected to witness notable growth of the collation shrink films market during the forecast period. Rising preference towards flexible packaging solutions and high disposable incomes appear as the key factors for the growth of collation shrink films market in Germany and the U.S. Japan is expected to witness a sluggish growth rate of the collation shrink films market during the forecast period.

Collation Shrink Films Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the key players operating in the global collation shrink films market are:

The Dow Chemical Company

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Coveris Holdings S.A.

NPP Group Limited

LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.

Telko Ltd.

Silvalac

Rapid Plastics Media Ltd.

MURAPLAST d.o.o.

Folplast

Polystar Plastics Ltd

POLIPAKS Ltd.

Collation Shrink Films Market: Key Trends

Some of the key trends observed among collation shrink films manufacturers are listed below:

Numerous collation shrink films manufacturers are focusing on the performance parameters of collation shrink films in order to meet the evolving need of the market. The Dow Chemical Company and Coveris Holdings S.A. are aiming to improve clarity, puncture resistance, and shrink characteristics of collation shrink films. This will help the manufacturers to offer better collation shrink films in today’s competitive marketplace.

Collation shrink films manufacturers are following a collaborative approach with other converters, manufacturers, and brand owners to provide innovative, low-cost, and sustainable solutions.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators, and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Regional Analysis Includes-

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Japan

Collation Shrink Films Market Reports Highlights: