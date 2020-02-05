Revenue from the Sales of Automotive Cabin Ac Filter Market to Witness Relatively Significant Growth During 20XX – 20XX

The global automotive cabin AC filter market was valued at US$ 2,070.3 Mn in 2015 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.9% in terms of value over the forecast period (2016–2024). Automotive cabin AC filter is a component that filters out harmful airborne particles such as dust, exhaust particles, and also foul odor from entering the automobile cabin environment through heat and ventilation systems. The filter maintains the quality of air within the cabin of the vehicle. The automotive filter products market is anticipated to register stable growth during the forecast period, owing to a sustained growth in the automotive industry.

Market dynamics

Steady rise in vehicle production around the globe and the rising adoption of automotive cabin AC filters to filter out pollutants and dust particles is expected to drive the growth of the global automotive cabin AC filter market over the forecast period. The HVAC system of automobiles does not filter air present outside the vehicle, which is often largely contaminated with impurities ranging from biological to chemical such as pollen, microorganisms, dust, suspended chemicals, and exhaust particles. This is directly circulated inside the cabin of a vehicle and gets trapped inside the vehicle leading to increased concentration of hazardous contaminants in the cabin. This has necessitated the use of cabin AC filters in all vehicles.

Lack of consumer awareness about cabin AC filters is likely to hamper sustained growth of the global automotive cabin AC filter market. One of the major trends in the automotive cabin AC filter market is integration and customization of cabin AC filters. Another trend that has been observed in this market is the increasing number of collaborations and mergers by leading market players to improve their overall market share and increase customer base.

Market forecast by segmentation

The global automotive cabin AC filter market is segmented on the basis of filter type (electrostatic, particulate, charcoal), vehicle type (passenger cars, LCV, HCV), and sales channel (OEM, aftermarket). The particulate segment is estimated to account for the largest market share of 68.6% by 2016 end. However, the electrostatic segment is expected to expand at a relatively high value CAGR of 8.6% over the forecast period. In terms of volume, the particulate segment is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.2% over the forecast period. The passenger cars segment is estimated to account for a major share in terms of value by the end of 2016 while the HCV segment is expected to grow at a relatively fast pace over the forecast period. The passenger cars segment is likely to register a CAGR of 7.1% over the forecast period. The OEM segment is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 5.6% in terms of value over the forecast period. However, the aftermarket segment is expected to dominate the market in terms of value and volume throughout the forecast period.

Key markets

The global automotive cabin AC filter market has been segmented on the basis of regions into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is estimated to account for a market share of 33.6% of the global automotive cabin AC filter market in terms of value by the end of 2024. The market in the APAC region is expected to expand at a value CAGR of 10.5% over the forecast period. Markets in North America and Europe are estimated to collectively account for over 60% market share in terms of value by the end of 2016.

Key market players

Some key players identified in the global automotive cabin AC filter market are Mann+Hummel GmbH, Sogefi SpA, Donaldson Company, Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Denso Corporation, Ahlstrom Corporation, MAHLE GmbH, Freudenberg & Co. KG, Hengst SE & Co. KG, ALCO Filters Ltd., K&N Engineering, Inc., EuroGIELLE S.r.l, ACDelco, and Airmatic Filterbau GmbH.