Retinal Vein Occlusion Market will Register a CAGR of 11.2% through 2023

Retinal Vein Occlusion Market Highlights

Glaucoma is a condition where the eye pressure causes damage to the optic nerve. The increasing number of patients with glaucoma is leading the retinal vein occlusion market offering a huge growth opportunity to the market players. Moreover, the growing number of patients affected with lymphoma and multiple myeloma is also fueling the growth of the global retinal vein occlusion market.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in 2014, around 47,135 people were diagnosed with leukemia and out of which 23,564 people died from the disease. According to the American Cancer Society, around 4% of all cancers in the United States is lymphoma, additionally, it is estimated that in 2018, about 74,680 people including both adults and children will be diagnosed with lymphoma and around 19,910 people will die from this. According to the American Cancer Society, the risk of acquiring multiple myeloma in the United States is 1 in 143 that is 0.7%, additionally, it is estimated that in 2018, around 30,770 new cases are likely to be diagnosed and the estimated death toll would be around 12,770.

The global retinal vein occlusion market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Taste the market data and market information presented through more than 150 market data tables and figures spread over 206 pages of the project report. Avail the in-depth table of content TOC & market synopsis on “retinal vein occlusion market research report–Global forecast till 2023.”

Major Players in the Retinal Vein Occlusion Market

Some of the key players in this market are Allergan, Bayer, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Ellex Medical Lasers, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, IRIDEX Corporation, Novartis, Quantel Medical Inc, Topcon Medical Systems, Inc., ZEISS, Lumenis, Sanofi Aventis, Valeant Pharmaceuticals, Alimera Sciences, Fovea Pharmaceuticals SA, Icon Biosciences, Suzuken Co.Ltd, Genentech, Inc., Ranbaxy Pharmaceuticals, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc, Teva Pharmaceutical, Pfizer Inc., Astrazeneca, Aerpio Therapeutics Inc, Annexin Pharmaceuticals AB and others.

The global retinal vein occlusion market consists of four regions: the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

The Americas dominate the global retinal vein occlusion market owing to the increasing prevalence of eye diseases. Additionally, high healthcare spending, well-developed technology, and increasing geriatric population will fuel the growth of the market.

The Americas market for retinal vein occlusion is divided into North America and South America. North America holds the major share in the market whereas, South America is showing the fastest growth owing to the presence of a huge opportunity for the development of the market in the region.

The Europe retinal vein occlusion market comprises of Eastern Europe and Western Europe. Western Europe comprises of countries such as Germany, the U.K, France, Italy, and Spain. Europe accounts for the second largest market for the global retinal vein occlusion owing to increasing support from the government, the presence of huge geriatric population, and high healthcare spending. Also, many European countries are trying to encourage the manufacturers for research & development for the introduction of advanced devices. In addition to this, increasing awareness and development in the healthcare infrastructure has provided a push to the growth of the market.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market for the global retinal vascular or vein occlusion. Presence of huge patient population, rapid development in technology and presence of a huge opportunity for the development of the market drives the growth of Asia Pacific retinal vascular or vein occlusion market. Also, the government of this region is looking forward to avail better treatment options from developed nations in order to improve the quality of life of their citizens. Additionally, growing geriatric population is also fueling the growth of the market in this region.

On the other hand, the Middle East & Africa holds the least share but will be a fastest growing region in the forecast period. However, due to the presence of poor and slow developing countries, especially, in the African region, it may hold least market share.

Retinal Vein Occlusion Market Segmentation

The global retinal vein occlusion market is segmented on the basis of type, condition, diagnosis, treatment, and end user. On the basis of the type, it is segmented into branch retinal artery occlusion and central retinal vein occlusion. On the basis of the condition, it is segmented into non-ischemic and ischemic. Based on the diagnosis, it is segmented into optical coherence tomography (OCT), fundoscopic examination, fluorescein angiography, and others. On the basis of treatment, it is segmented into antivascular endothelial growth factor, corticosteroid drugs, laser retinal photocoagulation, and others. On the basis of the end users, it is segmented into hospitals and clinics, research & academics centers, and others.

