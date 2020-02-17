RETINAL DRUGS AND BIOLOGICS MARKET 2018 GLOBAL FUTURE OPPORTUNITIES, INDUSTRY TRENDS AND SEGMENTATION FORECAST TO 2023

Retina is a very sensitive and delicate part of human eye which is responsible for receiving and processing light to convert into neural signals and send to the brain for visual activity. The disorders related to retinal health include age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, infectious retinitis, macular edema, macular hole, retinoblastoma, retinal degeneration, retinoschisis and uveitis etc. There are various types of retinal disorders but most of them cause visual symptoms.

Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Retinal Drugs and Biologics is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Retinal Drugs and Biologics in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

ALLERGAN

AbbVie

Alimera Sciences

Janssen Biotech

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum

Roche

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Genzyme

Genentech

OCULAR THERAPEUTIX

Bausch & Lomb

UCBCares

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Age Related Macular Degeneration

Diabetic Retinopathy

Ocular Inflammatory Disease (Uveitis)

Macular Hole

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Hospitals

Clinics

Others



Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Retinal Drugs and Biologics Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Age Related Macular Degeneration

1.2.2 Diabetic Retinopathy

1.2.3 Ocular Inflammatory Disease (Uveitis)

1.2.4 Macular Hole

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Hospitals

1.3.2 Clinics

1.3.3 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 ALLERGAN

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Retinal Drugs and Biologics Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 ALLERGAN Retinal Drugs and Biologics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 AbbVie

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Retinal Drugs and Biologics Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 AbbVie Retinal Drugs and Biologics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Alimera Sciences

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Retinal Drugs and Biologics Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Alimera Sciences Retinal Drugs and Biologics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Janssen Biotech

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Retinal Drugs and Biologics Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Janssen Biotech Retinal Drugs and Biologics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Swedish Orphan Biovitrum

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Retinal Drugs and Biologics Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Swedish Orphan Biovitrum Retinal Drugs and Biologics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 Roche

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Retinal Drugs and Biologics Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Roche Retinal Drugs and Biologics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

……..CONTINUED

