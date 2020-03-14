Retinal Biologics Market to Witness Exponential Growth by 2028

Retinal biologics market value surpassed US$ 14.6 billion in 2018 and projected to grow at 10.7% y-o-y in 2019, as per a new FMI study. The projected growth of the market can be attributed to,

Increasing prevalence of diabetic eye diseases and age-related macular degeneration (AMD)

Significant R&D investments engaged in developing biologics for infectious and non-infectious retinal diseases

Growing application of specific biologic molecules as a promising drug target

Development of gene therapy as retinal biologics in the wake of large number of monogenic retinal disorders

“Higher specificity of retinal biologics as compared to other traditional therapies has escalated R&D efforts in the retinal drug delivery field. Rising burden of diseases as well as treatment on the back of ageing population and spread of diabetes epidemic have increased efforts in finding the cure of untreatable diseases. Greater strides to develop long-acting therapeutics in a bid to reduce disease burden is set to augur well for the retinal biologics market and generation of US$ 16.2 billion market value is projected in 2019,” says FMI report.

Promising Treatment of VEGF-A Antagonist Drug Translates to Hefty Revenue Generation

The FMI study estimates that adoption of VEGF-A antagonist class of drugs remains higher as compared to TNF-α inhibitor. In 2018, VEGF-A antagonist drugs witnessed significant penetration while accounting for a hefty 93% revenues of the retinal biologics market. Significant advances in developing biologics for VEGF-A antagonist therapy and their delivery to posterior ocular tissues are underway.

Ubiquitous acceptance of VEGF-A antagonist therapy has led manufacturers to invest in the development of retinal biologics in a similar area. For instance, Eylea by Regeneron and Lucentis by Roche are VEGF-A antagonist drugs available in the market.

The study finds that despite lower revenues, penetration of TNF-α inhibitor drugs is likely to increase at a rapid pace in the coming years. In 2019, annual revenues of TNF-α inhibitor drug class is expected to grow at an impressive rate of 11.6%.

Retinal Biologics Find Prominent Use in Macular Degeneration Treatment

The study opines that over 35% of the retinal biologics revenues were consolidated in the treatment of macular degeneration. Highest revenue growth of 12.3% is also expected in macular degeneration as compared to other indications where retinal biologics are used in 2019.

Macular degeneration (MD) remains the leading cause of vision loss wherein it affects over 10 million Americans, the prevalence is higher than the combined incidences of cataract and glaucoma, as per the American Macular Degeneration Foundation (AMDF). As macular degeneration mainly affect people of age 50 years or more, with the ageing population, the prevalence of MD continues to rise despite improved treatment options.

Diabetic retinopathy and diabetic macular edema treatments also significantly include retinal biologics in therapy. FMI shows that collectively both the disorders accounted for over 43% of the retinal biologics market revenues in 2018. Annual revenue growth in these two disorders is estimated to remain above 10% in 2019. Increasing incidences of diabetes complications on the back of growing epidemic of diabetes will continue to increase cases of diabetic retinopathy and diabetic macular edema, thereby generating demand for retinal biologics in the coming years.

Retinal Biologics Distribution in Specialty Clinics and Hospitals Prominent

Manufacturers in the retinal biologics market distribute the products through institutional and retail distribution channels. The FMI study finds that institutional sales will garner higher revenues in the retinal biologics market wherein retinal biologics are distributed in specialty clinics and hospitals. Sales in hospitals accounted for over 35% of the market revenues in 2018.

The study estimates that retail sales of retinal biologics will garner similar revenues as that of hospitals and grow at 11.9% in 2019. Retail distribution occurs through retail pharmacies and mail order pharmacies of which retail pharmacies will register higher revenues as compared to its counterparts in the coming years.

Penetration in North America Higher, APEJ’s Attractiveness to Increase

North America continues to hold leading revenues in the retinal biologics market. According to FMI valuation, North America held over 46% of the global retinal biologics market revenues in 2018. Revenues in North America are expected to grow at 10.4% y-o-y in 2019 on the back of increasing prevalence of retinal disorders, steady growth of the healthcare infrastructure and favorable reimbursement scenario.

Europe garnered nearly one-fourth revenues in the retinal biologics market, wherein a bulk of demand penetration was observed in Western European countries such as Germany, the UK, France, Italy, Spain and others. The attractiveness of the APEJ retinal biologics market is expected to rise at the rate of 11% in 2019, wherein China and India remain the most lucrative markets.

The FMI report tracks the retinal biologics market for the period 2018-2028. According to the report, the retinal biologics market is projected to grow at 11.1% CAGR through 2028.