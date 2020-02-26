FactMR has published a new research report titled “Retail Ready Packaging Market Set to Acquire Greater Traction Due to Manufacturers’ Contribution, Reports FactMR Study | Market Players are LINPAC Packaging, Caps Cases Ltd., Orora Packaging Australia, etc.” to its online database that tries to unveil the various scenarios prevailing in the retail ready packaging market. This assessment delivers a smart compilation of primary and secondary data which provides a clear insight about the future plans expected to impact the retail ready packaging market. This study comprises of prominent data which makes it a beneficial source for investors, analysts and industry experts to acquire necessary knowledge associated to the fundamental market trends, opportunities and growth drivers during 2017-2026.

A new report of FactMR projects a steady 5.2% value CAGR for the global retail ready packaging market between the period 2017 and 2026. Sales of retail ready packaging are pegged to surpass 45,000 thousand tons by 2026-end.

Retail ready packaging has witnessed widespread acceptance among end use industries, owing to its provision of effective and fast moving of products throughout the supply chain and enabling storage of products in the most efficient manner. Demand for retail ready packaging is further driven by its imperative role in improving product identification and increasing brand visibility.

Retail ready packaging has gained paramount importance as secondary packaging for retailers, as it enables products to arrive and be placed directly onto the retail shelves or selling floor, devoid of the requirement for unpacking inner contents. Retail ready packaging offers numerous benefits compared to traditional retail packaging with regard to the product visibility, stock handling, and labor costs. This type of packaging is attractive to display brands as a value-added specialty, and is appealing to brand owners & retailers, as it serves as the shipping container and persists on store shelves, thereby assisting marketing efforts.

Demand for retail ready packaging is further likely to be supported by growth of club stores and mass retailers, along with surging food & beverage sales in nontraditional outlets including drug and dollar stores. Proliferation of no-frills deep discount grocery stores and club stores is the leading demand driver for retail ready packaging, as these stores sell merchandise directly from the secondary packaging, with their vendors shipping products in retail ready packaging solutions.

Based on end-user, food & beverages are anticipated to lead the global market for retail ready packaging, with a market revenue share considerably larger than those of all the other end-user segments combined. Demand for retail ready packaging for use in food & beverages will be driven by growing emphasis on curtailing labor costs by eliminating the product handling requirements associated with stocking of products.

On the basis of product type, die-cut display containers and corrugated cardboard boxes are likely to persist as the largest revenue contributors to the global retail ready packaging market. Demand for these products will be influenced by growth in retail user base along with greater presence of the value-added box types. Sales of die-cut display containers and corrugated cardboard boxes will collectively account for over 55% market revenue share by 2026-end.

Paper & paperboard is likely to remain sought-after among materials for manufacturing retail ready packaging products. Greater preference for paper & paperboard can mainly be attributed to their easy recyclability and sustainability features. A market revenue share of over 50% has been projected for paper & paperboard during the forecast period.

Competition Tracking

Key market participants identified by FactMR’s report include Smurfit Kappa Group plc, DS Smith plc, Mondi, Amcor Limited, LINPAC Packaging, Caps Cases Ltd., Orora Packaging Australia Pty Ltd., International Paper Company, Creative Corrugated Designs, Inc., and i2i Europe Ltd.

