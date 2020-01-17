Retail (Point of Sale) POS Terminals Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth Analysis and Forecast to 2025

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Retail (Point of Sale) POS Terminals Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023” New Document to its Studies Database

— A Point of Sale Terminal (POS terminal) is an electronic device used to process card payments at retail locations.

Scope of the Report:

A POS Terminal is generally used to read the information off a customer’s credit or debit card, check whether the funds in a customer’s bank account are sufficient, transfer the funds from the customer’s account to the seller’s account (or at least, accounts for the transfer with the credit card network) and record the transaction and prints a receipt.

The worldwide market for Retail (Point of Sale) POS Terminals is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach 16500 million US$ in 2023, from 16500 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Retail (Point of Sale) POS Terminals in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Cisco Systems Inc.

Epicor Software Corporation

Hewlett-Packard Company

Ingenico Group

Micros Systems Inc.

NCR Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

PAX Technology Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Toshiba Corporation

VeriFone Systems Inc.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Fixed Retail POS Terminals

Mobile Retail POS Terminals

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Department Stores

Warehouse

Discount Stores

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Convenience

Speciality Stores

