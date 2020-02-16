Retail Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminals Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Market Size, Trends, Growth Opportunities, Market Analysis and Forecast to 2025

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Retail Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminals Market Size, Status and Forecast 2018-2025” New Document to its Studies Database
This report focuses on the global Retail Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminals status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Retail Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminals development in United States, Europe and China.
In 2017, the global Retail Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminals market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Cisco SystemsHewlett-PackardNCR CorporationEpicor SoftwareIngenico GroupMicros SystemsSamsung ElectronicsNEC CorporationVeriFone SystemsToshibaPanasonicPAX Technology
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Fixed POS Terminals
Mobile POS Terminals
Market segment by Application, split into
Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
Retail Stores
Specialty Stores
Gas Stations
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
