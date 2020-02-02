Retail eCommerce Platform Market 2018: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Segmentation, Opportunities, Forecast To 2025

Retail eCommerce Platform Market 2019

In 2018, the global Retail eCommerce Platform market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Retail eCommerce Platform status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Retail eCommerce Platform development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Magento

WooThemes

Shopify

PrestaShop

VirtueMart

OpenCart

BigCommerce

osCommerce

Demandware

Yahoo Store

IBM

SAP Hybris

Oracle ATG Commerce

Open Text Corporation

Pitney Bowes

CenturyLink

Volusion

Ekm Systems

Digital River

Constellation Software

Sitecore

Shopex

Guanyi Soft

Centaur

U1City

Baison

HiShop

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud-Based

On-Premise

Market segment by Application, split into

PC Terminal

Mobile Terminal

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Retail eCommerce Platform status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Retail eCommerce Platform development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Retail eCommerce Platform are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Retail eCommerce Platform Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Cloud-Based

1.4.3 On-Premise

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Retail eCommerce Platform Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 PC Terminal

1.5.3 Mobile Terminal

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Retail eCommerce Platform Market Size

2.2 Retail eCommerce Platform Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Retail eCommerce Platform Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Retail eCommerce Platform Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Magento

12.1.1 Magento Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Retail eCommerce Platform Introduction

12.1.4 Magento Revenue in Retail eCommerce Platform Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Magento Recent Development

12.2 WooThemes

12.2.1 WooThemes Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Retail eCommerce Platform Introduction

12.2.4 WooThemes Revenue in Retail eCommerce Platform Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 WooThemes Recent Development

12.3 Shopify

12.3.1 Shopify Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Retail eCommerce Platform Introduction

12.3.4 Shopify Revenue in Retail eCommerce Platform Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Shopify Recent Development

12.4 PrestaShop

12.4.1 PrestaShop Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Retail eCommerce Platform Introduction

12.4.4 PrestaShop Revenue in Retail eCommerce Platform Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 PrestaShop Recent Development

12.5 VirtueMart

12.5.1 VirtueMart Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Retail eCommerce Platform Introduction

12.5.4 VirtueMart Revenue in Retail eCommerce Platform Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 VirtueMart Recent Development

12.6 OpenCart

12.6.1 OpenCart Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Retail eCommerce Platform Introduction

12.6.4 OpenCart Revenue in Retail eCommerce Platform Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 OpenCart Recent Development

12.7 BigCommerce

12.7.1 BigCommerce Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Retail eCommerce Platform Introduction

12.7.4 BigCommerce Revenue in Retail eCommerce Platform Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 BigCommerce Recent Development

12.8 osCommerce

12.8.1 osCommerce Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Retail eCommerce Platform Introduction

12.8.4 osCommerce Revenue in Retail eCommerce Platform Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 osCommerce Recent Development

12.9 Demandware

12.9.1 Demandware Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Retail eCommerce Platform Introduction

12.9.4 Demandware Revenue in Retail eCommerce Platform Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Demandware Recent Development

12.10 Yahoo Store

12.10.1 Yahoo Store Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Retail eCommerce Platform Introduction

12.10.4 Yahoo Store Revenue in Retail eCommerce Platform Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Yahoo Store Recent Development

12.11 IBM

12.12 SAP Hybris

12.13 Oracle ATG Commerce

12.14 Open Text Corporation

12.15 Pitney Bowes

12.16 CenturyLink

12.17 Volusion

12.18 Ekm Systems

12.19 Digital River

12.20 Constellation Software

12.21 Sitecore

12.22 Shopex

12.23 Guanyi Soft

12.24 Centaur

12.25 U1City

12.26 Baison

12.27 HiShop

