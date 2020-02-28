Retail Banking Market Dynamics, Market Trends, Growth, Market Share and Competitor Financial Performance

This research study added to the broad database of Market Research Hub (MRH) focusing on the “Retail Banking Market Dynamics: Germany 2018” delivers an in-depth outlook to present information about executive summary and key performance indicators. Furthermore, readers can gather knowledge about the economic status, demographics and competitive landscape which is prevailing in the concerned industry during the review period. Overall, the purpose of this assessment is to present a clear picture highlighting the transformations expected to occur in the Retail Banking Market driven by major trends and opportunities.

Retail Banking Market Dynamics: Germany 2018

Summary



“Retail Banking Market Dynamics: Germany 2018”, report identifies macroeconomic and competitive dynamics that impact upon the German retail banking market. It provides insight into the outlook for deposits, credit cards, personal loans, and mortgages; net changes in market share across all four product areas; and overall financial performance, including profitability, efficiency, and income sources.

The retail mortgage and deposits markets in Germany reported strong growth during 2013-17, but they are expected to decelerate in the next five years. The personal loan market is set to register improved growth during 2018-22 compared with the preceding five-year period, while the credit card market is forecast to grow at a steady rate. German banks have reported higher profitability than their peers in France, but their operating efficiency is declining.

Scope

– Among the top banks in the German retail deposits market, HypoVereinsbank increased its market share the most over the review period.

– Commerzbank outperformed the top banks with the highest annual growth rate in mortgage loan balances in 2017.

– Credit card balances are expected to record a compound annual growth rate of 3.8% over 2018-22.

– Identify factors affecting growth prospects across the deposit, credit card, personal loan, and mortgage markets.

– Track competitor gains and losses in market share.

– Assess the financial performance of competitors.

Table of Contents

Macroeconomic Overview

Retail Deposits

Credit Cards

Personal Loans

Mortgages

Financial Ratios Market Average

Competitor Financial Performance

Appendix

