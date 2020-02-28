Retail Banking Market Dynamics, insight into the outlook for Deposits, Macroeconomic Overview: Norway 2018

Market Research Hub (MRH) has actively included a new research study titled “Retail Banking Market Dynamics: Norway 2018” to its wide online repository. The concerned market is discoursed based on a variety of market influential factors such as drivers, opportunities and restraints. This study tends to inform the readers about the current as well as future market scenarios extending up to the period 2018

Retail Banking Market Dynamics: Norway 2018

Summary

“Retail Banking Market Dynamics: Norway 2018”, report identifies the macroeconomic and competitive dynamics that impact upon the Norwegian retail banking market. It provides insight into the outlook for deposits, credit cards, personal loans, and mortgages; net changes in market share across all four product areas; and overall financial performance – including profitability, efficiency, and income sources.

The retail deposit and mortgage markets in Norway reported strong growth during 2013-17, but are expected to decelerate in the next five years. The credit card market is expected to remain steady during 2018-22 compared with the preceding five-year period, while the personal loan market is expected to accelerate. Norwegian banks are more profitable when compared with their peers in Denmark. Their operating efficiency is also higher.

Scope

– Among the top banks in the Norwegian retail deposits market, DNBs market share declined the most over the review period.

– SpareBank 1 SR-Bank outperformed the top banks in 2017 with the highest annual growth rate in mortgage loan balances.

– Credit card balances are expected to record a compound annual growth rate of 5.5% over 2018-22.

