Retail Banking Market Dynamics, Financial Performance, Probability, and Growth: Italy 2018

This research study added to the broad database of Market Research Hub (MRH) focusing on the “Retail Banking Market Dynamics: Italy 2018” delivers an in-depth outlook to present information about executive summary and key performance indicators. Furthermore, readers can gather knowledge about the economic status, demographics and competitive landscape which is prevailing in the concerned industry during the review period, 2018. Overall, the purpose of this assessment is to present a clear picture highlighting the transformations expected to occur in the Retail Banking Market driven by major trends and opportunities.

Retail Banking Market Dynamics: Italy 2018

Summary

“Retail Banking Market Dynamics: Italy 2018”, report identifies macroeconomic and competitive dynamics that impact upon the Italian retail banking market. It provides insight into the outlook for deposits, credit cards, personal loans, and mortgages; net changes in market share across all four product areas; and overall financial performance, including profitability, efficiency, and income sources.

The personal loan and mortgage markets in Italy performed sluggishly during 2013-17, but are expected to recover in the next five years. The credit card market reported strong growth during 2013-17 and is expected to continue with this uptrend during 2018-22, while the retail deposits market will witness a decline during 2018-22. Italian banks profits have fluctuated widely compared to the steady profits reported by their peers in Spain and France in recent years. Their operating efficiency has also been decreasing.

Scope

– Among the top banks in the Italian retail deposits market, Intesa Sanpaolo has lost the most market share since 2013.

– Cariparma outperformed the top banks with the highest annual growth rate in credit card loan balances in 2017.

– Personal loan balances are expected to record a compound annual growth rate of 2.3% over 2018-22.

– Identify factors affecting growth prospects across the deposit, credit card, personal loan, and mortgage markets.

– Track competitor gains and losses in market share.

– Assess the financial performance of competitors.

