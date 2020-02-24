RETAIL AUTOMATION MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2019 – 2025

New Study On “2019-2025 Retail Automation Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database
This report focuses on the global Retail Automation status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Retail Automation development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Datalogic S.P.A.
First Data Corporation
NCR Corporation
Fujitsu Limited
Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions Inc.
Honeywell Scanning and Mobility
Kuka AG
Wincor Nixdorf AG
Zebra Technologies Corporation
Pricer AB
Posiflex Technology Inc.
E&K Automation GmbH
Probiz Technologies Prvt Ltd.
Simbe Robotics, Inc.
Greyorange
Inmarket LLC.
Arkrobot
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
PoS
Barcode & RFID
Electronic Shelf Labels (ESL)
Autonomous Guided Vehicle (AGV)
Automatic Storage and Retrieval (ASRS)
Automated Conveyor
Market segment by Application, split into
Hypermarkets
Supermarkets
Single Item Stores
Fuel Stations
Retail Pharmacies
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Retail Automation status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Retail Automation development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Some Major Points from Table of content:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Retail Automation Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 PoS
1.4.3 Barcode & RFID
1.4.5 Electronic Shelf Labels (ESL)
1.4.6 Autonomous Guided Vehicle (AGV)
1.4.7 Automatic Storage and Retrieval (ASRS)
1.4.8 Automated Conveyor
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Retail Automation Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Hypermarkets
1.5.3 Supermarkets
1.5.4 Single Item Stores
1.5.5 Fuel Stations
1.5.6 Retail Pharmacies
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Retail Automation Market Size
2.2 Retail Automation Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Retail Automation Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Retail Automation Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Retail Automation Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Retail Automation Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global Retail Automation Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global Retail Automation Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Retail Automation Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Retail Automation Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Retail Automation Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Retail Automation Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Retail Automation Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
5 United States
5.1 United States Retail Automation Market Size (2014-2019)
5.2 Retail Automation Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Retail Automation Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Retail Automation Market Size by Application
6 Europe
6.1 Europe Retail Automation Market Size (2014-2019)
6.2 Retail Automation Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Retail Automation Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Retail Automation Market Size by Application
7 China
7.1 China Retail Automation Market Size (2014-2019)
7.2 Retail Automation Key Players in China
7.3 China Retail Automation Market Size by Type
7.4 China Retail Automation Market Size by Application
8 Japan
8.1 Japan Retail Automation Market Size (2014-2019)
8.2 Retail Automation Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Retail Automation Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Retail Automation Market Size by Application
9 Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Retail Automation Market Size (2014-2019)
9.2 Retail Automation Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Retail Automation Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Retail Automation Market Size by Application
10 India
10.1 India Retail Automation Market Size (2014-2019)
10.2 Retail Automation Key Players in India
10.3 India Retail Automation Market Size by Type
10.4 India Retail Automation Market Size by Application
11 Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Retail Automation Market Size (2014-2019)
11.2 Retail Automation Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Retail Automation Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Retail Automation Market Size by Application
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Datalogic S.P.A.
12.1.1 Datalogic S.P.A. Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Retail Automation Introduction
12.1.4 Datalogic S.P.A. Revenue in Retail Automation Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Datalogic S.P.A. Recent Development
12.2 First Data Corporation
12.2.1 First Data Corporation Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Retail Automation Introduction
12.2.4 First Data Corporation Revenue in Retail Automation Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 First Data Corporation Recent Development
12.3 NCR Corporation
12.3.1 NCR Corporation Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Retail Automation Introduction
12.3.4 NCR Corporation Revenue in Retail Automation Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 NCR Corporation Recent Development
12.4 Fujitsu Limited
12.4.1 Fujitsu Limited Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Retail Automation Introduction
12.4.4 Fujitsu Limited Revenue in Retail Automation Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Fujitsu Limited Recent Development
12.5 Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions Inc.
12.5.1 Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions Inc. Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Retail Automation Introduction
12.5.4 Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions Inc. Revenue in Retail Automation Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions Inc. Recent Development
12.6 Honeywell Scanning and Mobility
12.6.1 Honeywell Scanning and Mobility Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Retail Automation Introduction
12.6.4 Honeywell Scanning and Mobility Revenue in Retail Automation Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Honeywell Scanning and Mobility Recent Development
12.7 Kuka AG
12.7.1 Kuka AG Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Retail Automation Introduction
12.7.4 Kuka AG Revenue in Retail Automation Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Kuka AG Recent Development
12.8 Wincor Nixdorf AG
12.8.1 Wincor Nixdorf AG Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Retail Automation Introduction
12.8.4 Wincor Nixdorf AG Revenue in Retail Automation Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Wincor Nixdorf AG Recent Development
12.9 Zebra Technologies Corporation
12.9.1 Zebra Technologies Corporation Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Retail Automation Introduction
12.9.4 Zebra Technologies Corporation Revenue in Retail Automation Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Zebra Technologies Corporation Recent Development
12.10 Pricer AB
12.10.1 Pricer AB Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Retail Automation Introduction
12.10.4 Pricer AB Revenue in Retail Automation Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Pricer AB Recent Development
12.11 Posiflex Technology Inc.
12.12 E&K Automation GmbH
12.13 Probiz Technologies Prvt Ltd.
12.14 Simbe Robotics, Inc.
12.15 Greyorange
12.16 Inmarket LLC.
12.17 Arkrobot
