RETAIL AUTOMATION MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2019 – 2025

New Study On “2019-2025 Retail Automation Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

This report focuses on the global Retail Automation status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Retail Automation development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Datalogic S.P.A.

First Data Corporation

NCR Corporation

Fujitsu Limited

Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions Inc.

Honeywell Scanning and Mobility

Kuka AG

Wincor Nixdorf AG

Zebra Technologies Corporation

Pricer AB

Posiflex Technology Inc.

E&K Automation GmbH

Probiz Technologies Prvt Ltd.

Simbe Robotics, Inc.

Greyorange

Inmarket LLC.

Arkrobot

Try free Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3714732-global-retail-automation-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

PoS

Barcode & RFID

Barcode & RFID

Electronic Shelf Labels (ESL)

Autonomous Guided Vehicle (AGV)

Automatic Storage and Retrieval (ASRS)

Automated Conveyor

Market segment by Application, split into

Hypermarkets

Supermarkets

Single Item Stores

Fuel Stations

Retail Pharmacies

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Retail Automation status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Retail Automation development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

For Detailed Reading Please visit WiseGuy Reports @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3714732-global-retail-automation-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Some Major Points from Table of content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Retail Automation Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 PoS

1.4.3 Barcode & RFID

1.4.4 Barcode & RFID

1.4.5 Electronic Shelf Labels (ESL)

1.4.6 Autonomous Guided Vehicle (AGV)

1.4.7 Automatic Storage and Retrieval (ASRS)

1.4.8 Automated Conveyor

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Retail Automation Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Hypermarkets

1.5.3 Supermarkets

1.5.4 Single Item Stores

1.5.5 Fuel Stations

1.5.6 Retail Pharmacies

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Retail Automation Market Size

2.2 Retail Automation Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Retail Automation Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Retail Automation Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Retail Automation Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Retail Automation Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Retail Automation Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Retail Automation Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Retail Automation Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Retail Automation Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Retail Automation Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Retail Automation Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Retail Automation Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

5 United States

5.1 United States Retail Automation Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 Retail Automation Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Retail Automation Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Retail Automation Market Size by Application

6 Europe

6.1 Europe Retail Automation Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 Retail Automation Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Retail Automation Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Retail Automation Market Size by Application

7 China

7.1 China Retail Automation Market Size (2014-2019)

7.2 Retail Automation Key Players in China

7.3 China Retail Automation Market Size by Type

7.4 China Retail Automation Market Size by Application

8 Japan

8.1 Japan Retail Automation Market Size (2014-2019)

8.2 Retail Automation Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Retail Automation Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Retail Automation Market Size by Application

9 Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Retail Automation Market Size (2014-2019)

9.2 Retail Automation Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Retail Automation Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Retail Automation Market Size by Application

10 India

10.1 India Retail Automation Market Size (2014-2019)

10.2 Retail Automation Key Players in India

10.3 India Retail Automation Market Size by Type

10.4 India Retail Automation Market Size by Application

11 Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Retail Automation Market Size (2014-2019)

11.2 Retail Automation Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Retail Automation Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Retail Automation Market Size by Application

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Datalogic S.P.A.

12.1.1 Datalogic S.P.A. Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Retail Automation Introduction

12.1.4 Datalogic S.P.A. Revenue in Retail Automation Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Datalogic S.P.A. Recent Development

12.2 First Data Corporation

12.2.1 First Data Corporation Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Retail Automation Introduction

12.2.4 First Data Corporation Revenue in Retail Automation Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 First Data Corporation Recent Development

12.3 NCR Corporation

12.3.1 NCR Corporation Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Retail Automation Introduction

12.3.4 NCR Corporation Revenue in Retail Automation Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 NCR Corporation Recent Development

12.4 Fujitsu Limited

12.4.1 Fujitsu Limited Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Retail Automation Introduction

12.4.4 Fujitsu Limited Revenue in Retail Automation Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Fujitsu Limited Recent Development

12.5 Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions Inc.

12.5.1 Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions Inc. Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Retail Automation Introduction

12.5.4 Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions Inc. Revenue in Retail Automation Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions Inc. Recent Development

12.6 Honeywell Scanning and Mobility

12.6.1 Honeywell Scanning and Mobility Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Retail Automation Introduction

12.6.4 Honeywell Scanning and Mobility Revenue in Retail Automation Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Honeywell Scanning and Mobility Recent Development

12.7 Kuka AG

12.7.1 Kuka AG Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Retail Automation Introduction

12.7.4 Kuka AG Revenue in Retail Automation Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Kuka AG Recent Development

12.8 Wincor Nixdorf AG

12.8.1 Wincor Nixdorf AG Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Retail Automation Introduction

12.8.4 Wincor Nixdorf AG Revenue in Retail Automation Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Wincor Nixdorf AG Recent Development

12.9 Zebra Technologies Corporation

12.9.1 Zebra Technologies Corporation Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Retail Automation Introduction

12.9.4 Zebra Technologies Corporation Revenue in Retail Automation Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Zebra Technologies Corporation Recent Development

12.10 Pricer AB

12.10.1 Pricer AB Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Retail Automation Introduction

12.10.4 Pricer AB Revenue in Retail Automation Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Pricer AB Recent Development

12.11 Posiflex Technology Inc.

12.12 E&K Automation GmbH

12.13 Probiz Technologies Prvt Ltd.

12.14 Simbe Robotics, Inc.

12.15 Greyorange

12.16 Inmarket LLC.

12.17 Arkrobot

Continued….

For more information or any query mail at [email protected]

About Us

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports understand how essential statistical surveying information is for your organization or association. Therefore, we have associated with the top publishers and research firms all specialized in specific domains, ensuring you will receive the most reliable and up to date research data available.

Contact Us:

Norah Trent

+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349

Follow on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/wise-guy-research-consultants-pvt-ltd-?trk=biz-companies-cym

Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3714732-global-retail-automation-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025