Restaurant POS Software Market 2019 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2024

Restaurant POS Software includes table reservation, material management, kitchen display system, helpful in the Restaurant Management.

Scope of the Report:

In the past few years, there were start-up players entered the Restaurant POS Software market, got lost of investment and increased fast; like Toast, TouchBistro and ShopKeep etc. the top investors include T. Rowe Price, Generation Investment Management, Lead Edge Capital, Bessemer Venture Partners, JP Morgan Chase & Co., OMERS Ventures, Napier Park Global Capital, Recruit Co., Ltd, Activant Capital and Thayer Street Partners.

The global Restaurant POS Software market is valued at 930 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 1450 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Restaurant POS Software.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Restaurant POS Software market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Restaurant POS Software market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Aloha POS/NCR

Shift4 Payments

Heartland Payment Systems

Oracle Hospitality

PAR (Brink POS and PixelPoint)

Toast POS

ShopKeep

Clover Network, Inc.

Focus POS

TouchBistro

AccuPOS

Revel Systems

EZee Technosys

SilverWare POS

BIM POS

FoodZaps Technology

SoftTouch

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

DOS System

Linux System

UNIX System

Windows System

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

FSR (Full Service Restaurant)

QSR (Quick Service Restaurant)

Others

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Restaurant POS Software Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Restaurant POS Software

1.2 Classification of Restaurant POS Software by Types

1.2.1 Global Restaurant POS Software Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

1.2.2 Global Restaurant POS Software Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

1.2.3 DOS System

1.2.4 Linux System

1.2.5 UNIX System

1.2.6 Windows System

1.3 Global Restaurant POS Software Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Restaurant POS Software Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

1.3.2 FSR (Full Service Restaurant)

1.3.3 QSR (Quick Service Restaurant)

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Global Restaurant POS Software Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Restaurant POS Software Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Restaurant POS Software Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Restaurant POS Software Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Restaurant POS Software Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Restaurant POS Software Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Restaurant POS Software Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.5 Global Market Size of Restaurant POS Software (2014-2024)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Aloha POS/NCR

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Restaurant POS Software Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Aloha POS/NCR Restaurant POS Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Shift4 Payments

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Restaurant POS Software Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Shift4 Payments Restaurant POS Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Heartland Payment Systems

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Restaurant POS Software Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Heartland Payment Systems Restaurant POS Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Oracle Hospitality

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Restaurant POS Software Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Oracle Hospitality Restaurant POS Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 PAR (Brink POS and PixelPoint)

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Restaurant POS Software Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 PAR (Brink POS and PixelPoint) Restaurant POS Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Toast POS

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Restaurant POS Software Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Toast POS Restaurant POS Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 ShopKeep

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Restaurant POS Software Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 ShopKeep Restaurant POS Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued…..



