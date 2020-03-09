Respiratory Trainer Market Trends, Opportunities & Growth Forecast during 2016– 2026 | Future Market Insights Report

Respiratory trainer is commonly known as breathe exerciser is a device that aims to improve function of the respiratory muscles through specific exercises. This device increases the amount one can breathe in and delivers a high mixture of oxygen and air. Respiratory trainer strengthen the muscles of those who suffer from asthma, bronchitis, emphysema and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease. There are variety of respiratory trainers are available in the market which include Ultrabreathe, Powerbreathe, PowerLung, and Expand-A-Lung.

Respiratory trainer- Usage

To give daily workout to the lung, one should inhale through respiratory trainer for a few minutes twice a day in a simple breathing pattern. Respiratory trainer works on the principle of resistance. As patient inhale, the resistance created which makes the muscles work harder and the harder they work the stronger and more durable they become. As the breathing power improves, lung exerciser can be gradually adjusted to provide more resistance with just the twist of a knob. These days’ doctors are also prescribing respiratory trainer for post-surgery patients to increase their lung power. Respiratory trainers are now also used to increase sports performance.

Respiratory trainer- Benefits

Respiratory trainers are compact, convenient and safe. They improve cardio-pulmonary status of the patient, enhancing the overall fitness and wellbeing. Respiratory trainers are best lung exercisers that improve oxygenation of blood and reduce fat levels by burning calories. These trainers are good for athletes which boost their performance. Respiratory trainers also help in achieving optimum lung capacity and restoring disrupted breathing patterns. It also increases circulation of hormones in the blood which increase the blood blow to the heart, brain and lungs. Now-a-day doctors prescribed respiratory trainer post-surgery, especially after bypass surgery to restore and maintains lung capacity. The most important advantage of respiratory trainer is it can be used by anyone. Considering the ever increasing pollution, even healthy person can use respiratory trainer to strengthen the lungs.

Respiratory trainer- Trends

Presently, respiratory trainer market is driven by rising incidence of respiratory disorder. The World Health Organisation (WHO) estimates 235 million people worldwide suffer from asthma. Besides, technological advancement such as low perfusion and motion tolerant in pulse oximeter, increasing government expenditure, growing patient awareness about various respiratory diseases and rise in demand for better healthcare services is also driven the growth of respiratory trainer market. Some of the common factors that affect the rate of respiration are age, internal temperature, disease such as Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease and angina is creating robust development in respiratory trainers’ market. However, critical regulatory compliance procedures inhibit the growth of the respiratory trainer market.

Respiratory trainer- Region

North America dominates the global respiratory trainer market due to technological advancement and increasing incidence of respiratory cases, rising popularity of portable devices and growing demand for home health care devices such as respiratory trainer. For instance, The American Lung Association states that Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease is the third leading cause of death in the US. While, according to the American Academy of Allergy Asthma and Immunology, asthma is estimated to grow by more than 100 million by 2025. Asia-Pacific is the fastest emerging market for global respiratory trainer market because of rising number of patients with respiratory diseases.

Respiratory trainer- Forecast

The respiratory trainer market in Asia Pacific offers large opportunities and is projected to expand at the highest CAGR in the next few years. This growth is mainly due to factors such as untapped opportunities, improving health care infrastructure, and increasing awareness about the available diagnostic procedure. Improving health care scenario, rising prevalence of respiratory diseases, and growing investments by market players are the major factors fuelling the growth of global respiratory trainer market.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, types and applications.