Resistant Starch | Industries | MarketResearchNest.com Global

Resistant starch is a type of starch that isn’t fully broken down and absorbed, but rather turned into short-chain fatty acids by intestinal bacteria.

Scope of the Report:

Resistant starch is usually used in bakery products, cereals and snacks, pasta and noodles etc. Bakery products are a major application of resistant starch. In 2016, Bakery products consumed 18960 MT resistant starch.

Resistant starch is rich in corn, wheat and tomatoes etc. Although raw material resource is abundant, limited by manufacture process, there are only four suppliers all over the world, such as Ingredion, Tate and Lyle, Cargill and MGP Ingredients. Ingredion is a leading manufacture in this industry, with a production of 25566 MT in 2016, accounting for 58.64% of global production. Followed by Tate and Lyle and Cargill, their production was separately 7824 MT and 5381 MT in 2016.

The worldwide market for Resistant Starch is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.6% over the next five years, will reach 280 million US$ in 2024, from 210 million US$ in 2019.

This report focuses on the Resistant Starch in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Ingredion

Tate and Lyle

Cargill

MGP Ingredients

Market Segment by Type, covers

RS1

RS2

RS3

RS4

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Bakery Products

Cereals and Snacks

Pasta and Noodles

Others

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Resistant Starch product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Resistant Starch, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Resistant Starch in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Resistant Starch competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Resistant Starch breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Resistant Starch market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Resistant Starch sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

