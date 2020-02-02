Resistant Dextrin Market 2018 Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast to 2023

Resistant Dextrin Market

Summary

This report provides in depth study of “Resistant Dextrin Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Resistant Dextrin Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This report studies the Resistant Dextrin market, resistant dextrin is a new generation dietary fiber made from major ingredient natural starch. Comparing to other dietary fiber product, resistant dextrin has better characteristics: PH and heat stable，High digestive tolerance, lower glycemic index, lower insulin index, low calorie, prevent tooth decay，neutral taste，can be added into any food.Resistant dextrin can be used in health foods, flour products, meat products, dairy products, beverages, confections, wine, seasonings, frozen food and other fields

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.

Global Resistant Dextrin market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Matsutani Chemical Industry Co.,Ltd.

Shandong Bailong Chuangyuan Bio-Tech Co., Ltd.

Tate & Lyle

Roquette

Baolingbao Biology Co.,Ltd. (BLB Group CO.,Ltd.)

L&P Food Ingredient Co., Ltd. (L&P)

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

≥ 85.0% (Ⅰ Type)

≥ 90.0% (Ⅱ Type)

≥ 95.0% (Ⅲ Type)

Others

By End-User / Application

Food & Beverages

Healthcare & Supplements

Others

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Market Definition

1.1 Market Segment Overview

1.2 by Type

1.3 by End-Use / Application

2 Global Market by Vendors

2.1 Market Share

2.2 Vendor Profile

2.3 Dynamic of Vendors

3 Global Market by Type

3.1 Market Share

3.2 Introduction of End-Use by Different Products

4 Global Market by End-Use / Application

4.1 Market Share

4.2 Overview of Consumption Characteristics

4.2.1 Preference Driven

4.2.2 Substitutability

4.2.3 Influence by Strategy

4.2.4 Professional Needs

5 Global Market by Regions

5.1 Market Share

5.2 Regional Market Growth

5.2.1 North America

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 South America

5.2.5 Middle East & Africa

….

12 Key Manufacturers

12.1 Matsutani Chemical Industry Co.,Ltd.

12.1.2 Company Overview

12.1.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

12.2 Shandong Bailong Chuangyuan Bio-Tech Co., Ltd.

12.2.1 Company Overview

12.2.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

12.3 Tate & Lyle

12.3.1 Company Overview

12.3.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.3.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

12.4 Roquette

12.4.1 Company Overview

12.4.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.4.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

12.5 Baolingbao Biology Co.,Ltd. (BLB Group CO.,Ltd.)

12.5.1 Company Overview

12.5.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.5.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

12.6 L&P Food Ingredient Co., Ltd. (L&P)

12.12.1 Company Overview

12.12.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.12.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Continued….

