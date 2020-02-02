Resistant Dextrin Market 2018 Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast to 2023

Summary
This report studies the Resistant Dextrin market, resistant dextrin is a new generation dietary fiber made from major ingredient natural starch. Comparing to other dietary fiber product, resistant dextrin has better characteristics: PH and heat stable，High digestive tolerance, lower glycemic index, lower insulin index, low calorie, prevent tooth decay，neutral taste，can be added into any food.Resistant dextrin can be used in health foods, flour products, meat products, dairy products, beverages, confections, wine, seasonings, frozen food and other fields
This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.
Global Resistant Dextrin market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
Matsutani Chemical Industry Co.,Ltd.
Shandong Bailong Chuangyuan Bio-Tech Co., Ltd.
Tate & Lyle
Roquette
Baolingbao Biology Co.,Ltd. (BLB Group CO.,Ltd.)
L&P Food Ingredient Co., Ltd. (L&P)
Market Segment as follows:
By Region / Countries
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
By Type
≥ 85.0% (Ⅰ Type)
≥ 90.0% (Ⅱ Type)
≥ 95.0% (Ⅲ Type)
Others
By End-User / Application
Food & Beverages
Healthcare & Supplements
Others
