RESIDENTIAL WASHING MACHINES MARKET 2019- GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, BY KEY PLAYERS, SEGMENTATION, TRENDS AND FORECAST BY 2025

Description:
The global Residential Washing Machines market was valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Residential Washing Machines volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Residential Washing Machines market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.
Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Residential Washing Machines in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.
For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Residential Washing Machines manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Whirlpool Corporation
LG Electronics
Haier Group
Samsung Group
Electrolux
BSH
Panasonic Corporation
Midea
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Fully Automatic
Semi-Automatic
Segment by Application
School
Residential
Hotel
Other
Table of Content:
Executive Summary
1 Industry Overview of Residential Washing Machines
1.1 Definition of Residential Washing Machines
1.2 Residential Washing Machines Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Residential Washing Machines Production Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)
1.2.2 Fully Automatic
1.2.3 Semi-Automatic
1.3 Residential Washing Machines Segment by Applications
1.3.1 Global Residential Washing Machines Consumption Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)
1.3.2 School
1.3.3 Residential
1.3.4 Hotel
1.3.5 Other
1.4 Global Residential Washing Machines Overall Market
1.4.1 Global Residential Washing Machines Revenue (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Global Residential Washing Machines Production (2014-2025)
1.4.3 North America Residential Washing Machines Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.4 Europe Residential Washing Machines Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.5 China Residential Washing Machines Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.6 Japan Residential Washing Machines Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.7 Southeast Asia Residential Washing Machines Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.8 India Residential Washing Machines Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
……..
8 Residential Washing Machines Major Manufacturers Analysis
8.1 Whirlpool Corporation
8.1.1 Whirlpool Corporation Residential Washing Machines Production Sites and Area Served
8.1.2 Whirlpool Corporation Product Introduction, Application and Specification
8.1.3 Whirlpool Corporation Residential Washing Machines Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
8.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served
8.2 LG Electronics
8.2.1 LG Electronics Residential Washing Machines Production Sites and Area Served
8.2.2 LG Electronics Product Introduction, Application and Specification
8.2.3 LG Electronics Residential Washing Machines Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
8.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served
8.3 Haier Group
8.3.1 Haier Group Residential Washing Machines Production Sites and Area Served
8.3.2 Haier Group Product Introduction, Application and Specification
8.3.3 Haier Group Residential Washing Machines Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
8.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served
8.4 Samsung Group
8.4.1 Samsung Group Residential Washing Machines Production Sites and Area Served
8.4.2 Samsung Group Product Introduction, Application and Specification
8.4.3 Samsung Group Residential Washing Machines Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
8.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served
8.5 Electrolux
8.5.1 Electrolux Residential Washing Machines Production Sites and Area Served
8.5.2 Electrolux Product Introduction, Application and Specification
8.5.3 Electrolux Residential Washing Machines Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
8.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served
8.6 BSH
8.6.1 BSH Residential Washing Machines Production Sites and Area Served
8.6.2 BSH Product Introduction, Application and Specification
8.6.3 BSH Residential Washing Machines Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
8.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served
8.7 Panasonic Corporation
8.7.1 Panasonic Corporation Residential Washing Machines Production Sites and Area Served
8.7.2 Panasonic Corporation Product Introduction, Application and Specification
8.7.3 Panasonic Corporation Residential Washing Machines Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
8.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served
8.8 Midea
8.8.1 Midea Residential Washing Machines Production Sites and Area Served
8.8.2 Midea Product Introduction, Application and Specification
8.8.3 Midea Residential Washing Machines Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
8.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served
Continued…..
