Residential Solar Energy Storage Market: Global Share, Size, Trends and Growth Analysis Forecast to 2019-2025

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

— The global Residential Solar Energy Storage market was valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Residential Solar Energy Storage volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Residential Solar Energy Storage market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Residential Solar Energy Storage in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Residential Solar Energy Storage manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

East Penn Manufacturing

LG Chem

BYD

Panasonic

redT energy storage

SAMSUNG SDI

sonnen

Saft

A123 Systems

Daimler

Enphase Energy

e-On Batteries

Sharp Electronics

KOSTAL Solar Electric

GESS

GS Yuasa International

HOPPECKE Batterien

SMA Solar Technology

Exide Technologies

Fronius International

Nedap

Sinetech

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Li-ion Battery

Lead-acid Battery

Segment by Application

Collective House

Detached House

Other

Table of Contents – Key Points

Executive Summary

1 Industry Overview of Residential Solar Energy Storage

1.1 Definition of Residential Solar Energy Storage

1.2 Residential Solar Energy Storage Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Residential Solar Energy Storage Production Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Li-ion Battery

1.2.3 Lead-acid Battery

1.3 Residential Solar Energy Storage Segment by Applications

1.3.1 Global Residential Solar Energy Storage Consumption Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Collective House

1.3.3 Detached House

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Global Residential Solar Energy Storage Overall Market

1.4.1 Global Residential Solar Energy Storage Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Residential Solar Energy Storage Production (2014-2025)

1.4.3 North America Residential Solar Energy Storage Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 Europe Residential Solar Energy Storage Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 China Residential Solar Energy Storage Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.6 Japan Residential Solar Energy Storage Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia Residential Solar Energy Storage Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.8 India Residential Solar Energy Storage Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers

2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Residential Solar Energy Storage

2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Residential Solar Energy Storage

2.4 Industry Chain Structure of Residential Solar Energy Storage

3 Development and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Residential Solar Energy Storage

3.1 Capacity and Commercial Production Date

3.2 Global Residential Solar Energy Storage Manufacturing Plants Distribution

3.3 Major Manufacturers Technology Source and Market Position of Residential Solar Energy Storage

3.4 Recent Development and Expansion Plans

……

8 Residential Solar Energy Storage Major Manufacturers Analysis

8.1 East Penn Manufacturing

8.1.1 East Penn Manufacturing Residential Solar Energy Storage Production Sites and Area Served

8.1.2 East Penn Manufacturing Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.1.3 East Penn Manufacturing Residential Solar Energy Storage Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.2 LG Chem

8.2.1 LG Chem Residential Solar Energy Storage Production Sites and Area Served

8.2.2 LG Chem Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.2.3 LG Chem Residential Solar Energy Storage Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.3 BYD

8.3.1 BYD Residential Solar Energy Storage Production Sites and Area Served

8.3.2 BYD Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.3.3 BYD Residential Solar Energy Storage Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.4 Panasonic

8.4.1 Panasonic Residential Solar Energy Storage Production Sites and Area Served

8.4.2 Panasonic Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.4.3 Panasonic Residential Solar Energy Storage Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.5 redT energy storage

8.5.1 redT energy storage Residential Solar Energy Storage Production Sites and Area Served

8.5.2 redT energy storage Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.5.3 redT energy storage Residential Solar Energy Storage Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.6 SAMSUNG SDI

8.6.1 SAMSUNG SDI Residential Solar Energy Storage Production Sites and Area Served

8.6.2 SAMSUNG SDI Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.6.3 SAMSUNG SDI Residential Solar Energy Storage Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.7 sonnen

8.7.1 sonnen Residential Solar Energy Storage Production Sites and Area Served

8.7.2 sonnen Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.7.3 sonnen Residential Solar Energy Storage Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.8 Saft

8.8.1 Saft Residential Solar Energy Storage Production Sites and Area Served

8.8.2 Saft Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.8.3 Saft Residential Solar Energy Storage Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.9 A123 Systems

8.9.1 A123 Systems Residential Solar Energy Storage Production Sites and Area Served

8.9.2 A123 Systems Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.9.3 A123 Systems Residential Solar Energy Storage Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.10 Daimler

8.10.1 Daimler Residential Solar Energy Storage Production Sites and Area Served

8.10.2 Daimler Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.10.3 Daimler Residential Solar Energy Storage Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.11 Enphase Energy

8.12 e-On Batteries

……Continued

