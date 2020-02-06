Residential Mixer Grinder Market – Rapid Urbanization In Emerging Economies And Adoption Of Expensive Premium Residential Mixer Grinders Across The Globe

Residential mixer grinders are multipurpose kitchen appliances used during regular activities of food preparation. These are the basic kitchen appliances used in residences. It is used for pureeing, blending, mincing, grating, and crushing of ingredients while preparing food. Residential mixer grinders are operated by the principle of gear-driven mechanism by rotating the beaters in a bowl. This is enclosed with a blender jar that is has a cap at the top of the appliance to avoid spillage of ingredients while being operated by end-users. In addition, it also has a rotating blade at the bottom that uniformly blends the raw ingredients. Products with better innovative design, technology, and ability to perform multi-functions in food processing are expected to remain attractive among end-users. This has boosted the demand for residential mixer grinders.

Major drivers of the global residential mixer grinder market include lack of time for cooking, surge in spending capacity of consumers, increase in the number of residences, rise in dependency on smart kitchen appliances, and penetration of products through major specialty retail sectors and online platforms. In addition, rapid urbanization in emerging economies and adoption of expensive premium residential mixer grinders across the globe are expected to propel the market during the forecast period. However, higher prices of the product and risks associated with the product while handling are major restraints of the market. Development of new and innovative products, targeting new customers, and penetration of products through e-commerce are expected to create significant opportunities for the market.

The global residential mixer grinder market can be segmented based on product type, capacity, switch level, jar provided, distribution channel, and region. In terms of product type, the residential mixer grinder market can be bifurcated into mixer, grinder, mixer grinder, and juicer mixer grinder. Furthermore, mixer is sub-segmented into stand mixer and hand mixer. Grinder is sub-segmented into coffee grinder and meat grinder. Based on capacity, the residential mixer grinder market can be classified into below 250 watts, 251-500 watts, 501-650 watts, above 651 watts. In terms of switch level, the residential mixer grinder market is bifurcated into 2 level and 3 level. Based on jar provided, the global residential mixer grinder market can be segmented into single jar, double jar, triple jar, and 4 & above jar. In terms of distribution channel, the residential mixer grinder market can be classified into online and offline. The offline segment is sub-segmented into mega retail stores, independent stores, specialty stores, and others.

Based on region, the residential mixer grinder market can be split into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. In North America, the residential mixer grinder market is expected to grow due to dependency on smart kitchen appliances. In Europe, lack of time for cooking due to busy schedules has promoted usage of residential mixer grinders. This is expected to boost the sales of the product in the coming years. Rising adoption of automatic kitchen appliances among end-users has propelled the usage of residential mixer grinders in Asia Pacific. Increasing disposable income and rise in preference for quick processing appliances are driving the residential mixer grinder market in Middle East & Africa. In South America, increase in purchasing power of end-users and premiumization of the product through prominent brands are expected to drive the market.