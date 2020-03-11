Residential Construction Market 2018 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities Forecast To 2025

Residential Construction Market 2018

Report Details:

This report provides in depth study of “Residential Construction Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Residential Construction Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This report studies the global Residential Construction market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Residential Construction market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Construction is the process of constructing a building or infrastructure. Construction differs from manufacturing in that manufacturing typically involves mass production of similar items without a designated purchaser, while construction typically takes place on location for a known client. Construction as an industrycomprises six to nine percent of the gross domestic product of developed countries. Construction starts with planning, design, and financing; it continues until the project is built and ready for use.

China is the largest market in terms of value and is driving the market for residential building construction. The UK and the USA are forecasted to have the fastest growth.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Country Garden

DR Horton

Lennar

Pulte

China State Construction Engineering

…

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Wood-framed

Concrete

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Commercial

Personal

Others

Key Stakeholders

Residential Construction Manufacturers

Residential Construction Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Residential Construction Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

