ResearchMoz: Growing Demand For Womens Health Cluster Drug Development Pipeline Review, 2017

This report provides an overview of the women’s health pipeline landscape. The report provides comprehensive information on the therapeutics under development and key players involved in therapeutic development for female infertility, polycystic ovarian syndrome and endometriosis, and also features dormant and discontinued projects.

The three key disorders covered in this report are largely driven by dysfunction of the endocrine system, but have a broad range of effects. Infertility is defined as the inability to get pregnant after a year of unprotected intercourse. Female infertility can be also be caused by a number of factors, which include damage to fallopian tubes, hormonal causes, cervical causes, uterine causes, unexplained infertility. Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is a common hormonal disorder among women of reproductive age. Symptoms include menstrual abnormality, acne, thinning hair on the scalp, weight gain, excess androgen and polycystic ovaries. Finally, endometriosis is an often painful disorder in which tissue that normally lines the inside of uterus (the endometrium) grows outside the uterus (endometrial implant). Symptoms include pelvic pain, menstrual cramps, inflammation, infertility and abnormal bleeding.

The size of these pipelines ranges from 12 in PCOS to 87 in female infertility. The most common types of therapy being developed in these diseases act on hormone receptors, reflecting the hormone-driven pathophysiology of this disease area. However, particularly in polycystic ovarian syndrome, a broader range of molecular targets, such as intracellular protein kinases, chemokine receptors and other cell signaling components are also targeted.

Scope

Which companies are the most active within the pipeline for women’s health therapeutics?

Which pharmaceutical approaches are the most prominent at each stage of the pipeline and within each indication?

To what extent do universities and institutions play a role within this pipeline, compared to pharmaceutical companies?

What are the most important R&D milestones and data publications to have happened in the field of women’s health therapeutics?

