Research Report Global Pet Food Packaging Market Forecast 2024

Introduction

Global Pet Food Packaging Market

Dry Film Photoresist (DFPR), is the key component used in the image transfer process. It is widely used in industries such as Printed Circuit Board (Rigid board, Flexible, HDI, etc), Lead Frame, Chemical milling, IC Substrate, IC packaging, etc.

The market volume of Dry Film Photoresist is related to downstream demand and global economy. Although there will always be some uncertainties in the global economy in the following years, the industrial policy support for high tech product, the downstream demand for Dry Film Photoresist is larger and larger, it is surely forecasted that the market of Dry Film Photoresist is still promising.

The global Dry Film Photoresist industry markets mainly concentrate in United States, Taiwan, Japan and China. The industry concentration is very high. The leading global firms include Asahi Kasei, Eternal Materials, Hitachi Chemical, Dupont, Chang Chun Group and Kolon Industries, which account for about 90% market share.

The global market of Dry Film Photoresist has mainly been driven by its downstream industry, the demand of Dry Film Photoresist in PCB, MPU packaging, FPC, COF/TAB and other field is larger and larger with the downstream industry develop rapidly. Economic investment and national policies are also the main growth catalysts for the market. China is the largest consumption region, the large manufacturers were crowding into China.

According to this study, over the next five years the Dry Film Photoresist market will register a 3.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 980 million by 2024, from US$ 800 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Dry Film Photoresist business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Dry Film Photoresist market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Dry Film Photoresist value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Positive

Negative

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

PCB

MPU Packaging

COF/TAB

FPC

Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Asahi Kasei

Eternal Materials

Hitachi Chemical

Dupont

Chang Chun Group

Kolon Industries

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Dry Film Photoresist consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Dry Film Photoresist market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Dry Film Photoresist manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Dry Film Photoresist with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Dry Film Photoresist submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies

