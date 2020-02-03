Research report explores the Water-hammer Arrestor Market emerging trends and strong application scope by 2025

A new business intelligence report released by HTF MI with title “Global Water-hammer Arrestor Market Research Report 2019” that targets and provides comprehensive market analysis with future prospects to 2023. The analysts of the study have garnered extensive research methodologies and data sources (i.e Secondary & Primary Sources) in order to generate collective and useful information that delivers latest market undercurrents and industry trends.

Thankfully, water hammer arrestors can be purchased and installed on your existing plumbing system to combat this problem. The Water-hammer Arrestor consumption volume was 4.61 million Units in 2016 and is expected to reach 4.76 million Units in 2017 and 5.80 million Units in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 4.03% from 2017 to 2022. North America`s sales volume accounted for the highest market share (44.26%) in 2016, followed by the Europe and Asia-Pacific.At present, the manufactures of Water-hammer Arrestor are concentrated in North America, Europe, Japan and Asia-Pacific Other. North America is the largest production area in the world, which occupied about 46.54% production share in 2016. The global leading players in this market are Watts, Sioux Chief, Proflo, Amtrol, Jay R. Smith Mfg. Co., etc.The Water-hammer Arrestor are mainly used by Residential, Commercial and Industrial Application. The dominated application is Residential Application. The market can segment by body materials, Stainless Steel and copper.Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the increasing demand of leading-edge, effective, and convenient products, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. In the next five years, the consumption volume will keep increasing, as well as the consumption value. The global Water-hammer Arrestor market is valued at 94 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 130 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.0% during 2019-2025. This report focuses on Water-hammer Arrestor volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Water-hammer Arrestor market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan. At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer

Some of key competitors or manufacturers included in the study are Watts, Sioux Chief, Proflo, Amtrol, Jay R. Smith Mfg. Co., Zurn, Precision Plumbing, TOZEN Group, Josam, Refix, Caleffi, Yoshitake & MIFAB

Market Analysis by Types: Stainless Steel Water Hammer Arrestor & Copper Water Hammer Arrestor

Market Analysis by Applications: Residential, Commercial & Industrial

This report is segmented into key Regions North America, Europe, China & Japan with Production Development, Sales, and Regional Trade & Forecast.

