Research Report Explores the Global Sportswear Market 2019

Global Sportswear Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (M USD), market share and growth rate of Sportswear in these regions, from 2012 to 2023 (forecast), covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Global Sportswear market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Nike

Adidas

UNDER ARMOUR

Puma

Columbia

ASICS

Patagonia

Marmot

THE NORTH FACE

Burton

Volcom

Montbell

Obermeyer

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Hats

Upper Garment

Under Clothing

Skirts

Other

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Sportswear for each application, including

Professional Athletic

Amateur Sport

Consumer goods are the final product in the production cycle of major industries and considered a commodity. These include foods, beverages, clothing, packaged goods, automobiles, and consumer electronics.

Consumer behavior is the main focus in the consumer goods industry. The boom witnessed in economies combined with the increased purchasing parity of consumers can lead to high demand of goods. Industries worldwide have invested in surveys and promotional events to gauge consumer behavior towards products. But the digitization has culminated in the same industries investing in data analytics. For instance, online search terms entered by consumers or previous searches are interpreted by the in-built artificial intelligence bots of companies to suggest recommendations. The purchase of these products is translated to the success of said software. In addition, Ads and social media are seen as powerful mediums to gain customer attention.

Consumer products are categorized into convenience products, specialty products, shopping products, and unsought products. Consumer products experience the maximum demand among the consumers as they are bought regularly, without making any buying effort. These products are generally low in cost and can be easily found in multiple locations, which makes their availability easier among the consumers. Shopping products require extensive consumer research and comparison of brands. Consumers generally compare on the basis of attributes such as the quality, style, and price while purchasing them.

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Report Overview

2 Product Type Market

3 Product Application Market

4 Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

5 Market Performance for Manufacturers

6 Regions Market Performance for Manufacturers

7 World Market Performance Point

8 Development Trend for Regions and Countries (Sales Point)

9 Upstream Source, Technology and Cost

10 Channel Analysis

11 Consumer Analysis

12 Market Forecast 2019-2024

Continued…………………….

