Research Report Explores the Global Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market 2019

Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market by Service (Cloud Application Platforms, Cloud Integration Services, Cloud Data Services, Cloud Application Development & Life-Cycle Services and Other Cloud Platform Services): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2019 – 2021

The report covers forecast and analysis for the Public cloud platform-as-a-service market on a worldwide and regional level. The study provides historic data of 2015 along with a forecast from 2016 to 2021 based on revenue (USD million). The study includes drivers and restraints for the Public cloud platform-as-a-service market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the Public cloud platform-as-a-service market on a worldwide level.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view on the Public cloud platform-as-a-service market, we have included an analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein submarket segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view on the Public cloud platform-as-a-service market by segmenting the market based on submarkets. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2016 to 2021. The submarket segment of Public cloud platform-as-a-service includes cloud application platforms, cloud integration services, cloud data services, cloud application development life-cycle services and other cloud platform services. The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa. This segmentation includes demand for Public cloud platform-as-a-service based on individual applications in all the regions.

The report also includes detailed profiles of end players such Engine Yard, Google Inc, IBM, Microsoft Corporation and Amazon Web Services, Inc. The detailed description of players includes parameters such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies and recent developments of the company.

This report segments the global public cloud platform as a service (PaaS) market as follows:

Global Public Cloud Platform-as-a-Service Market: Submarket Segment Analysis

Cloud Application Platforms

Cloud Integration Services

Cloud Data Services

Cloud Application Development and Life-Cycle Services

Other Cloud Platform Services

Global Public Cloud Platform-as-a-Service Market: Region Segment Analysis

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Major Key Points in Table of Content

Chapter 1 Preface

1.1 Report description

1.2 Research scope

1.3 Research methodology

Chapter 5 Public Cloud Platform-as-a-Service Market Regional Analysis

5.1 Global public cloud platform-as-a-service market: Regional overview

5.1.1 Global public cloud platform-as-a-service market revenue share, by region, 2011 2015

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Public cloud platform-as-a-service market revenue, by Submarket, 2011 2015 (USD Million)

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Public cloud platform-as-a-service market revenue, by Submarket, 2011 2015 (USD Million)

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Public cloud platform-as-a-service market revenue, by Submarket, 2011 2015 (USD Million)

5.5 Latin America

5.5.1 Latin America Public cloud platform-as-a-service market revenue, by Submarket, 2011 2015 (USD Million)

5.6 Middle East Africa

5.6.1 Middle East Africa Public cloud platform-as-a-service market revenue, by Submarket, 2011 2015 (USD Million)

Chapter 7 Company Profiles

7.1 Amazon Web Services, Inc.

7.1.1 Overview

7.1.2 Financials

7.1.3 Product portfolio

7.1.4 Business Strategy

7.1.5 Recent Developments

7.2 Microsoft Corporation

7.2.1 Overview

7.2.2 Financials

7.2.3 Product portfolio

7.2.4 Business Strategy

7.2.5 Recent Developments

7.3 IBM

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Financials

7.3.3 Product portfolio

7.3.4 Business Strategy

7.3.5 Recent Developments

7.4 Google Inc.

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Financials

7.4.3 Product portfolio

7.4.4 Business Strategy

7.4.5 Recent Developments

7.5 SalesForce.com

7.5.1 Overview

7.5.2 Financials

7.5.3 Product portfolio

7.5.4 Business Strategy

7.5.5 Recent Developments

7.6 Engine Yard

7.6.1 Overview

7.6.2 Financials

7.6.3 Product portfolio

7.6.4 Business Strategy

7.6.5 Recent Developments

Continued…………………….

