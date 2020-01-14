Research Report Explores the Global Contextual Marketing Solution Market 2019

Global Contextual Marketing Solution Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025
To get personalized marketing there are some fundamental challenges to overcome these days. To get this personalized marketing on point one needs some information like the right context and a real time understanding of each customer. Getting to these information is a difficult task but contextual marketing solutions in the market has made this as easy as going for one to one marketing. People in the traditional approach used to bombard the customers with messages based on the scattered data which they receive, but due to the advent of contextual marketing solutions with every search, browse, e-mail open, or site visit, individual customers tells about its need or intent at that moment.
One of the driver for the contextual marketing solution market comes to be the increased use of mobile phones. The increased use of mobile phones and technology like keeping the cookies has helped the contextual marketing solution market on a growing path as the cookies stored in the mobile phones helps in keeping the historical data of an individual and this has increased due to use of mobile phone. Another driver for the contextual marketing solution market is the increasing number of vendors adapting to digital marketing for their products these days which has led to increased adaption of contextual marketing solution for better customer engagement.
In 2018, the global Contextual Marketing Solution market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Contextual Marketing Solution status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Contextual Marketing Solution development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Google
Vjginteractive
Kontera
Microsoft
Clicksor
BidVertiser
Chitika
EClickZ
Hsoub
Infolinks
Adobe
Marketo
IBM
Oracle
Teradata
SDL
Act-On Software
Infor
SAP
Infosys
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud
On-Premises
Market segment by Application, split into
Automotive
Banking
Professional Services
Manufacturing
Telecommunications
Consumer Products
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Contextual Marketing Solution status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Contextual Marketing Solution development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Contextual Marketing Solution are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
