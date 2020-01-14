Research Report Explores the Global Computerized Physician Order Entry Systems Market 2019

Global Computerized Physician Order Entry Systems Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025

A computerized physician order entry (CPOE) system is a healthcare information system used to capture, store, manage, and transmit a medical practitioner’s instructions electronically, for patients’ treatment.

Increasing need for integrated healthcare will be a key driver the growth of the computerized physician order entry systems market. There are numerous incidences of medication errors, which further prompt at the need for an automated system for patient data collection and management. In addition, various governments across the globe are actively promoting the use of CPOE systems in tandem with sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, which is foreseen to favor the market growth throughout the forecast period. Growing need for efficient and accurate collection and exchange of extensive amounts of patient data between clinics, hospitals, and laboratories will continue to foster the market for computerized physician order entry systems.

The key players covered in this study

McKesson

Allscripts

GE Healthcare

Cerner

Siemens Healthcare

Epic Systems

Athenahealth

Carestream Health

NextGen Healthcare

Meditech

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hardware

Software

Market segment by Application, split into

Hospital

Pharmacy

Laboratory

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Computerized Physician Order Entry Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Computerized Physician Order Entry Systems development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Computerized Physician Order Entry Systems are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Computerized Physician Order Entry Systems Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Hardware

1.4.3 Software

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Computerized Physician Order Entry Systems Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Hospital

1.5.3 Pharmacy

1.5.4 Laboratory

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Computerized Physician Order Entry Systems Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Computerized Physician Order Entry Systems Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.2 Global Computerized Physician Order Entry Systems Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.3 Global Computerized Physician Order Entry Systems Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Computerized Physician Order Entry Systems Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Computerized Physician Order Entry Systems Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Computerized Physician Order Entry Systems Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 McKesson

12.1.1 McKesson Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Computerized Physician Order Entry Systems Introduction

12.1.4 McKesson Revenue in Computerized Physician Order Entry Systems Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 McKesson Recent Development

12.2 Allscripts

12.2.1 Allscripts Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Computerized Physician Order Entry Systems Introduction

12.2.4 Allscripts Revenue in Computerized Physician Order Entry Systems Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Allscripts Recent Development

12.3 GE Healthcare

12.3.1 GE Healthcare Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Computerized Physician Order Entry Systems Introduction

12.3.4 GE Healthcare Revenue in Computerized Physician Order Entry Systems Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 GE Healthcare Recent Development

12.4 Cerner

12.4.1 Cerner Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Computerized Physician Order Entry Systems Introduction

12.4.4 Cerner Revenue in Computerized Physician Order Entry Systems Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Cerner Recent Development

12.5 Siemens Healthcare

12.5.1 Siemens Healthcare Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Computerized Physician Order Entry Systems Introduction

12.5.4 Siemens Healthcare Revenue in Computerized Physician Order Entry Systems Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Siemens Healthcare Recent Development

12.6 Epic Systems

12.6.1 Epic Systems Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Computerized Physician Order Entry Systems Introduction

12.6.4 Epic Systems Revenue in Computerized Physician Order Entry Systems Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Epic Systems Recent Development

12.7 Athenahealth

12.7.1 Athenahealth Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Computerized Physician Order Entry Systems Introduction

12.7.4 Athenahealth Revenue in Computerized Physician Order Entry Systems Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Athenahealth Recent Development

12.8 Carestream Health

12.8.1 Carestream Health Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Computerized Physician Order Entry Systems Introduction

12.8.4 Carestream Health Revenue in Computerized Physician Order Entry Systems Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Carestream Health Recent Development

12.9 NextGen Healthcare

12.9.1 NextGen Healthcare Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Computerized Physician Order Entry Systems Introduction

12.9.4 NextGen Healthcare Revenue in Computerized Physician Order Entry Systems Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 NextGen Healthcare Recent Development

12.10 Meditech

12.10.1 Meditech Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Computerized Physician Order Entry Systems Introduction

12.10.4 Meditech Revenue in Computerized Physician Order Entry Systems Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Meditech Recent Development

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

Continued………..

