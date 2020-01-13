Research Report Explores the Global Beauty and Personal Care Products Market 2019

Global Beauty and Personal Care Products Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (M USD), market share and growth rate of Beauty and Personal Care Products in these regions, from 2012 to 2023 (forecast), covering
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Global Beauty and Personal Care Products market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
Avon Products, Inc.
Beiersdorf AG
Coty Inc.
Kao Corporation
L’occitane International S.A.
L’Oreal Group
Procter & Gamble
Mary Kay Inc.
Shiseido Company, Limited
Unilever
Revlon, Inc.
The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Skin Care/Sun Care
Hair Care
Makeup & Color Cosmetic Products
Deodorants/Fragrances
Others
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Beauty and Personal Care Products for each application, including
Direct Selling
Hypermarkets & Retail Chains
E-Commerce
Specialty Stores
Others
Table of Content
1 Report Overview
2 Product Type Market
4 Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
5 Market Performance for Manufacturers
6 Regions Market Performance for Manufacturers
7 World Market Performance Point
8 Development Trend for Regions and Countries (Sales Point)
10 Channel Analysis
12 Market Forecast 2019-2024
Continued………..
