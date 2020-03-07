Research Report Explore Robotic Software Platforms Market 2019

Report Description:

Robotic software platforms are software packages that are used to program various kinds of robotic devices. They provide various kinds of services such as unified programming environment, unified service execution environment, and a set of reusable components designed to work in a debugging environment. The global robotic software platforms market will reach 9.84 billion USD by 2025 from 7.21 billion USD in 2018 with a CAGR of 4.54% during the period

Growth by Region

Asia Pacific will grow with highest CAGR during the forecast period as manufacturers are adopting robots in their plants to increase productivity. North America holds largest share and will continue to lead during the forecast period as well, due to adoption of advanced technologies.

Drivers vs Constraints

The high demand of robots in various industries which help to lower labor costs and increase the productivity is the major factor for the growth of the market. The increasing demand of service robots in medical sector which are used to perform sensitive therapies and surgeries. This demand will in turn increase the adoption of robotic software platforms. On contrary, cyber-attacks on the data used by the robots may restrain the growth of the market.

Industry Structure and Updates

In 2017, IBM launched an IBM Watson-based service platform which is expected to supplement human intelligence to offer the cognitive technology that helps user to increase the productivity.

Europe plans to invest 2.8 billion USD in the European Commission’s robotics research and innovation program

Global Robotic Software Platforms Market – by Vendor, Industry, Region – Market Size, Demand Forecasts, Company Profiles, Industry Trends and Updates (2018 – 2025)

1. Research Methodology

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Overview

3.1. Definition

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3. Porter’s 5 Forces

3.4. Regulations

4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Drivers

4.3. Constraints

4.4. Trends

……

9. Company Profiles

9.1. ABB

9.2. Fanuc

9.3. Kuka

9.4. Cyberbotics

9.5. iRobot

9.6. Skilligent

9.7. The Orocos Project

Continued…

