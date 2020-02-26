Research report covers the Electrostatic Precipitators Market Forecasts and Growth, 2018 to 2028

Electrostatic Precipitators Market: Introduction

Electrostatic precipitators are used in systems to remove the particulate matter from the exhaust smoke of industries such as power plants, refineries, mining, steel, cement, chemicals and metal refining. They are used to control the emission of particulate matter in industrial plants where gas or dust emission is frequent. The industries that are prone to particulate emission are the primary sources for the growth of the electrostatic precipitators market.

Electrostatic precipitators are majorly used in coal heating plants, furnaces, inclinators and smelting operations to reduce the exit of particulate matter into the atmosphere. Advancements in technology, such as smart control units, is expected to be a key trend in the electrostatic precipitators market during the forecast period. Growth in the adoption of electrostatic precipitators can be attributed to awareness among countries to reduce their carbon footprint.

On the other hand, the market is facing challenges such as upgradation issues and maintenance costs. The ability of these systems to tackle these issues is expected to drive the electrostatic precipitators market during the forecast period. Currently, the adoption rate of Electrostatic precipitators is comparatively high as compared to the other pollution control system as it is having a highest particulate removal efficiency. This factor keeps the electrostatic precipitators market to have steady growth trend over the years. In addition to that, the enforcement of stringent environmental legislation over the years has driven the electrostatic precipitators market.

Electrostatic Precipitators Market: Market Dynamics

As electrostatic precipitators are key tools for controlling dust emissions in industrial plants, the market is driven by complete Electronic Instrumentation, Control and Regulating (EMSR) technology. This technology has a major impact on the growth of the market. Advancements in electronic controllers have positively impacted the installation of these products, which directly drives the electrostatic precipitators market.

The adoption and usage of dry electrostatic precipitators is the most economical solution for dust collection and offers long service life, which is propelling the market. The growing population and the need for these products in industries, such as power generation, cement, petrochemicals and pharmaceuticals, is expected to drive the electrostatic precipitators market. However, high costs related to the product as well as maintenance & repair services are expected to have a negative impact on the growth of the electrostatic precipitators market in the developing regions during the forecast period.

Electrostatic Precipitators Market: Market segmentation

The global electrostatic precipitators market can be segmented into type and end user.

On the basis of type, the global electrostatic precipitators market is segmented into:

Wet electrostatic precipitators Horizontal Vertical

Dry electrostatic precipitators Horizontal Vertical

Others (wire-plate and wire-pipe)

On the basis of end user, the global electrostatic precipitators market is segmented into:

Power generation industry

Steel industry

Cement industry

Chemical industry

Metal refining

Mining industry

Wood industry

Textile and wool industry

Petrochemical industry

Paper and pulp industry

Pharmaceutical industry

Electrostatic Precipitators Market: Regional Outlook

The electrostatic precipitators market has a major presence in the developed countries such as the US, Germany, the UK, Japan and France. Strict regulations by the European Union to reduce pollution from industries is a major driving factor for the electrostatic precipitators market. In addition, governments of developing economies, such as India, China, Indonesia, Brazil, Turkey, Nigeria and Argentina, are implementing new regulations to reduce the emission of particulate matter from process industries.

Advancements in monitoring systems, such as remote monitoring, will have a key impact on the growth of the electrostatic precipitators market. The Middle-East and the African region will play a crucial role in the growth of the global market. The progress in research and development for odour control solutions will enhance the sales of electrostatic precipitators. However, one of the major challenges for the market is a reduction in the number of power plants as countries are switching to green energy, which is likely to reduce the need for these products.

Electrostatic Precipitators Market: Key Market Participants

Some of the key market participants in the global electrostatic precipitators market are:

Società Elettromeccanica Arzignanese S.p.A.

Scheuch GmbH

Donaldson Company, Inc.

CoorsTek, Inc.

FLSmidth & Co. A/S

Greenheck Fan Corporation

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc.

Bionomic Industries Inc.

R.S. S.r.l.

Beltran Technologies, Inc.

PPC

Nanjing Xingtailong Special Ceramics Co., Ltd

Foshan Boton Air Technology Co., Ltd.

