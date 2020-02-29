Research Report and Overview on Shelf Stable Probiotics Market, 2018 to 2028

Global Shelf Stable Probiotics Market Overview

Probiotics are live bacteria and yeast which are intended to provide health benefits. They are generally refrigerated, as the heat and moisture can kill yeast and bacteria. However, with the advent of shelf stable probiotics, probiotics that are safely stored in the room temperature. Shelf stable probiotics are the one which does not require refrigeration without decreasing probiotic potency. The demand for probiotics in nutritional foods is expected to rise due to increasing awareness about their health benefits, and willingness of consumers to buy probiotics based premium products. Shelf stable probiotics market is expected to showcase significant growth in the coming future due to increase in spending capability of consumers and growing awareness of consumers on the association of probiotics with the digestive system. However, the high cost associated with shelf stable probiotics products can affect the growth of the market globally. Shelf stable probiotics products are bottled with advance technology which requires large capitals to manufacture this product.

Global Shelf Stable Probiotics Market Dynamics

Health Benefits Associated with Shelf Stable Probiotics

Shelf stable probiotics products are associated with a variety of health benefits includes improving the digestive system, lowers blood pressure, enhance the immune system, and boost mental health and many more. Growing awareness about the health benefits of shelf stable probiotics products and direct association of probiotics with digestive is driving the growth of shelf stable probiotics market globally. Moreover, increased demand for nutritious food by health-conscious consumers will increase the demand or shelf stable probiotic products globally.

Increasing Popularity of Dietary Shelf Stable Probiotic Supplement

Shelf stable probiotics supplements have increasing popularity due to their nutritious health benefits to the human body. Probiotics supplements are stabilized at room temperature by microencapsulation, cryoprotectants and genetic modification. These dietary supplements are in high demand for nutritional supplements among sports athletics and working professional. Moreover, growing awareness about the health benefits of dietary supplements and the health-conscious consumers is expected to drive the shelf stable probiotics market globally.

High Cost for Developing Shelf Stable Probiotics

Shelf stable products are designed with advanced technology to keep microorganism alive in the probiotic and sustain the potency of the product. This advanced technology such as microencapsulation, advanced bottled technology, and others which requires a massive amount of capital and investment which can affect the growth of the shelf stable probiotics products market globally. The cost of the end product also limits the market to economically strong consumers. The consumers tend to shift towards other conventional products which give similar health benefits as shelf stable probiotics products at comparatively lower cost.

The global Shelf Stable Probiotics market can be segmented on the basis of application as:

Functional Food and Beverages Dairy Products Non-Dairy Products

Dietary Supplements

Feed

The global Shelf Stable Probiotics market can be segmented on the basis of ingredient as:

Bacteria

Yeast

The global Shelf Stable Probiotics market can be segmented on the basis of form as:

Liquid

Dry

The global Shelf Stable Probiotics market can be segmented on the basis of end user as:

Animal

Human

The global Shelf Stable Probiotics market can be segmented on the basis of distribution channel as:

Brick-and-Mortar

Online

The global Shelf Stable Probiotics market can be segmented on the basis of the geographical region as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Global Shelf Stable Probiotics Market Regional Overview

Shelf stable probiotic market has gained immense popularity in the Asia Pacific region, due to the widespread presence of Japanese brand Yakult. Also growing awareness of consumers about the health benefits of probiotics in the Asia Pacific is even driving the growth of Shelf stable probiotics market in the region. China and Japan have the largest market share of Shelf stable probiotics market, whereas New Zealand and Australia are the fastest growing regions. North America has also experienced a steep growth in the shelf stable probiotic market due to increasing demand for dietary supplements and dairy products in the region. Europe has experienced a rise in demand for Shelf Stable probiotics market with growing investment in stabilizing probiotic products. Moreover, with increasing innovation in Latin America and the Middle East and Africa, shelf stable probiotic market has an opportunity to grow in this region.

Global Shelf Stable Probiotics Market Key Players

The key participants of Shelf Stable Probiotics is majorly concentrated in North America regions followed by Asia Pacific regions such as China and Korea. Some of the key market participants in the global Shelf Stable Probiotics market are:

Hansen Holding A/S

DuPont

Ganeden

General Mills

Morinaga Milk Industry Co., Ltd.

Nestle

PROBI

Thorne

UAS Laboratories

Virun

Other prominent players

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the Shelf Stable Probiotics market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to Shelf Stable Probiotics market segments such as geographies, product type, and applications.

The Shelf Stable Probiotics market report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Shelf Stable Probiotics Market Segments

Shelf Stable Probiotics Market Dynamics

Shelf Stable Probiotics Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis for Shelf Stable Probiotics Market includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordics, Eastern Europe, Rest of Europe)

CIS and Russia

Asia-Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, South Korea, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of APEJ)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel, Rest of MEA)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size of Shelf Stable Probiotics in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

