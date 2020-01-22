Research Report and Overview on Global Automotive Sheet Metal Components Market, 2017-2025

Global Automotive Sheet Metal Components Market: Overview

This market research study analyzes the automotive sheet metal components market on global basis and provides estimates in terms of revenue (US$ Bn) from 2016 to 2025. It describes the market dynamics affecting the industry and analyzes their impact through the forecast period. Moreover, it highlights the significant opportunities for market growth in the next eight years.

Sheet metals are metals, which are formed or developed by industrial processes into flat and thin pieces. Sheet metals are refined form of metals which can be cut and bent into various shapes and sizes as per the required specifications. The thickness of sheet metals can vary significantly depending on the type of application. Extremely thin sheet metals are called leaf or foil and sheet metals thicker than 6 mm are called plates. Sheet metals can be available in coiled strips or flat pieces. The coiled strips are formed by processing coils of metals through a roll slitter. The most commonly used sheet metals range from 30 to 7 gauge. Gauge differs between ferrous metals, which is iron based and non-ferrous metals such as aluminum or copper. There are numerous metals that can be used to form sheet metals such as titanium, steel, tin, nickel, brass, aluminum, gold, platinum, silver and copper. However, steel and aluminum are the two major type of metals used as automotive sheet metals.

Global Automotive Sheet Metal Components Market: Segmentation

The market is segmented on the basis of geography into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America. These segments have been estimated in terms of revenue (US$ Bn). In addition, the report has been segmented based on material, which includes, steel and aluminum. By application the market is categorized into interior, drivetrain, engine, exterior and chassis. For better understanding of the automotive sheet metal components market, the study comprises market attractiveness analysis, where the material segment is benchmarked based on their market scope, growth rate and market attractiveness. Competitive rivalry is projected to be high among key players to acquire higher share of the market in the coming years.

Global Automotive Sheet Metal Components Market: Competitive Landscape

The global automotive sheet metal components market is fragmented with few medium and large companies. Entry into this market is not restricted as there is no monopoly of business and the market has huge scope and opportunity. However, setting up of manufacturing units for automotive sheet metal components require huge capital and resource, which is not feasible for most of the small and medium sized companies. Increasing private equity investments and merger and acquisitions of companies in the automotive sector has been of great influence to the automotive sheet metal components market. Significant growth in the automotive sector coupled with economic reforms in major developing countries has been able to bolster the growth of this market. Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America are key markets for the future and are expected to provide huge opportunities to the global automotive sheet metal components manufacturers because of the increasing production and usage of passenger vehicles in the aforementioned regions.

The report also provides company market share analysis of the various industry participants. Acquisition is the main strategy being widely followed by leading market players. In case of an acquisition, the acquirer takes advantage of existing synergies. As a result, both companies are expected to emerge more profitable and stronger than before. Key players in the global automotive sheet metal components market have been profiled and their company overview, financial overview, business strategies and recent developments have been covered in the report. Major market participants profiled in this report include: Novelis Inc., Aleris International Inc., Mayville Engineering Company, Inc., O’Neal Manufacturing Services, General Stamping and Metal Works, Larsen Manufacturing, LLC, Amada Co. Ltd., Paul Craemer GmbH, Frank Dudley Ltd., and Omax Autos Ltd.

The global automotive sheet metal components market is segmented as below:

Global Automotive Sheet Metal Components Market: By Material

Steel

Aluminum

Global Automotive Sheet Metal Components Market: By Application

Interior

Drivetrain

Engine

Exterior

Chassis

Global Automotive Sheet Metal Components Market: By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Iran

South Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

