Research Report and Overview on Belt Press Filter Market,2018 to 2028

Belt Press Filter: Introduction

Belt press filter, also known as belt filter or belt filter press, is an industrial machine used for biosolids/sludge dewatering in chemical, mining, power and food processing industries. A belt press filter functions by applying mechanical pressure to a chemical slurry passing between two tensioned porous belts and rollers of decreasing diameter and the dewatering process then produces a non-liquid material called cake. The dewatering process using belt press filter systems also reduces transport and storage cost by reducing the volume of slurry, producing adequate amount of composite and reducing fuel requirements before further incineration. Industrial slurry may include wastes from food processing, chemical, petrochemical and pharmaceutical and may include mineral sludge, mixed slurry, biological sludge and wood pulp, among others, which can all be processed using belt press filters.

Belt Press Filter: Dynamics

Belt press filters are used across industries for dewatering of sludge or slurries. They are mainly used for juice extraction from fruits, wastewater treatment, sewage treatment as well as in metallurgy, mining, breweries, chemical factories, dyeing and paper industries. Although other industrial equipment, such as centrifuges, plate filter press, frame filter press and vacuum-disc filters, are also used for dewatering in these industries, belt press filters are much less noisier, more safe and reliable, require low maintenance and low staffing, offer long life and have faster start-up and shutdown times. Given that these industries are ever growing and play an important role in the modern urban age, the belt press filter market will witness huge demand in the coming years. That apart, given the rise in government regulations to promote environmental protection, sludge dewatering techniques are proving to be costly. Since belt press filters are environment-friendly and cost-effective, manufacturers and operators are moving towards the use of belt press filters.

However, belt press filters are not effective at processing feeds with high grease and oil content. Feed that is not well mixed from a digester makes the use of belt press filters more costly as the process requires more operator attention, which in turn, increases staffing costs. Although these factors limit the usage of belt press filters, given its advantages over other sludge treatment systems, the market for belt press filters will follow an upward trend.

Belt Press Filter: Market Segmentation

On the basis of application, the global belt press filter has been segmented as:

Mineral processing

Metallurgical ores

Chemical processing

Power wastes

Food processing

On the basis of type, the global belt press filter has been segmented as:

Horizontal belt press filter

Vertical belt press filter

On the basis of size, the global belt press filter has been segmented as:

<100 square meters

100-200 square meter

>200 square meterss

Belt Press Filter: Regional Overview

The Belt press filter market is going to observe huge demand globally in the coming years. North America, being one of the most developed regions on the planet, will hold greater market share owing to the large number of food, chemical and pharmaceutical industries in the region and is expected to lead the market in the future. China and India, being the two most populous countries in the world, are witnessing rapid industrialization to meet the demand from the ever growing population. Hence, Asia-Pacific region will record fastest growth in the belt press filter market during the forecast period. Europe and Japan are expected to record moderate to good growth rate in the belt press filter market. Africa region is not expected to register major growth in the belt press filter market as industrialization and urbanization are experiencing slower growth given its slower economy.

Global Belt Press Filter: Key Players

Examples of some of the market participants operating in the global belt press filter market include:

FLSmidth

WesTech Engineering, Inc

ANDRITZ

Compositech Products Manufacturing, Inc.

Outotec

RPA PROCESS SAS

Menardi Filter

Komline-Sanderson

BASIIA Contracting

Enviro-Clear Company, Inc.

EIMCO-K.C.P. Ltd

